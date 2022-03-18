Yukon MP’s name included on Russia travel blacklist

Hanley said the list, which includes most House of Commons members, was a response to sanctions.

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

It is unlikely MP Brendan Hanley was planning a vacation to Russia anytime soon, but the foreign government has just made it even more difficult.

Hanley’s name was placed on a travel blacklist on March 15, along with 313 other Canadian officials.

“This is a direct result of Canada’s stance against Russia’s illegal attacks in Ukraine and the sanctions we have imposed. Our government will continue to stand for what is right,” Hanley said via social media on March 16.

The list of names includes MPs from all federal parties in addition to individuals from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

The Russian government said it is banning the majority of the House of Commons members and other prominent pro-Ukraine figures in the country. The Russian Federation said the ban was a response to sanctions.

The move follows a virtual House of Commons speech from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to legislators, who urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more, including implementing a no-fly zone over the country.

