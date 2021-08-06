Yukon MP Larry Bagnell will not run for re-election in the next Federal election

Larry Bagnell will not run for re-election to spend more time with his family

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, with his children Aurora, centre, and Dawson by his side announce he will not run for re-election in the next Federal election on August 5 outside of the Canada Games Centre. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Bagnell will not run for re-election

Long-time Liberal Member of Parliament Larry Bagnell announced on Aug. 5 that he will not run in the next election — whenever that may be.

Bagnell made the announcement in front of the Canada Games Centre’s new playground while flanked by his two children Aurora and Dawson.

It was to spend more time with his family that Bagnell decided not to run again.

“When I started I had no kids,” said Bagnell. “Now I have one who is graduating into high school, Aurora, and Dawson he’s heading into Grade 5.

“Many times as you would know with this job, I couldn’t give them the attention they deserve. Obviously family time suffered and I’m certainly sorry for that.”

Bagnell remembered some advice his grandmother had given him, “never take on a job unless you’re going to do a good job at it.”

“I could easily stay in this job but if I give the attention to my kids that I want to then I wouldn’t really be doing this particular job justice,” said Bagnell.

Bagnell’s last day on the job will be whenever the next election is called. Whoever the new Liberal candidate is for the Yukon, Bagnell said they will have his support.

He was first elected as an MP in 2000 when he defeated incumbent Louise Hardy by 70 votes. Bagnell was re-elected in the 2004, 2006 and 2008 federal elections.

In 2011, Bagnell ran for his fifth term but was defeated by Ryan Leef. Four years later in 2015, Bagnell would again take up the position defeating Leef.

Bagnell defeated Jonas Smith by 153 votes. He was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. He also serves as a member of Standing Committee on National Defence.

Smith offered Bagnell his “sincere best wishes in his retirement and many more nights at home with his children.”

“I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Larry Bagnell for the better part of two decades both in and out of government, and he has always conducted himself as the consummate gentleman,” said Smith.

“I witnessed first-hand his tireless travels to every corner of the territory along the campaign trail, and the time this dedication to Yukoners took away from his family.”

Premier Sandy Silver offered well wishes to Bagnell and his future endeavours.

“Larry has always been a fierce advocate for the Yukon,” said Silver. “His dedication and work ethic are second to none. Larry worked tirelessly throughout his career to advance countless projects in the territory that have benefitted all Yukoners.”

