Yukon MP Brendan Hanley tests positive for COVID-19

The former CMOH says he tested positive on July 24

Liberal Yukon MP Brendan Hanley is seen in a recent pamphlet distributed by mail. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon MP Brendan Hanley is working remotely while self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a July 25 statement, Hanley said he woke up with symptoms and tested positive for the virus on July 24.

“My own illness is yet another reminder that COVID-19 is still with us,” he said in the statement.

“Vaccination, including booster doses, and following current public health guidelines remain our most important tools in managing our way through this pandemic.”

In the statement, Hanley said he is experiencing mild symptoms. The territory’s former chief medical health officer has gotten two booster doses of vaccine.

His close contacts have been notified, according to the statement.

On July 23, a maskless Hanley was seen attending the 11th annual Whitehorse Gun Show at the Gold Rush Inn among other mostly unmasked attendees.

The territorial government’s website indicates wearing a mask can help prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission, although the department of Health and Social Services previously confirmed to the News there is no legislation requiring a mask be worn in any setting.

Hanley is among vaccinated Liberal politicians who have been making their cases known over the past couple of months.

Premier Sandy Silver and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had each tweeted about their positive test results and encouraged people to get vaccinated on May 24 and June 13 respectively.

Hanley said he will virtually appear at meetings with visiting federal ministers in the Yukon when possible this week.

