The territory is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 5.

The total number of active cases is at 54.

The Yukon has seen a levelling of new cases in the past week, averaging either six or seven new cases each day.

Two of the new cases are in Whitehorse and five are in rural Yukon, according to officials.

Rural vaccination clinics are continuing this week, with appointments available online.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

