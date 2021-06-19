Yukon logs record-high 29 new COVID-19 cases

F.H. Collins prom attendees and some Porter Creek Grade 9 students are instructed to self-isolate as community transmission sweeps through unvaccinated populations

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced 29 new COVID-19 cases on June 19 and community transmission among unvaccinated individuals. (Yukon News file)

In a record-high case count jump, the Yukon logged 29 new COVID-19 cases on June 19.

The announcement follows an increase of nine cases on June 18.

The territory now has 87 active cases, 31 confirmed and all presumed the Gamma (P.1) variant.

Twenty-two of the new cases are in Whitehorse and seven are in rural communities.

Three previous cases are in the hospital.

Six people have recovered since the beginning of this outbreak.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, has announced community transmission among the Yukon’s unvaccinated population.

“If you have symptoms that feel like a cold right now, you should consider that it is COVID-19. You should isolate immediately and arrange for a test,” Hanley said in a statement.

“We expect to see many more cases as the virus moves through our unvaccinated population. To get through this, people must get tested when symptoms appear and stay home if at all unwell.”

Book a test if experiencing symptoms

COVID-19 is now widely circulating through the Yukon, according to a government press release. While infection in vaccinated individuals is rare, anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested.

People experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at 49A Waterfront Place everyday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre.

Test results are on a roughly 24-hour turnaround. Test results are available online.

F.H. Collins prom attendees in self-isolation

Everyone who attended the F.H. Collins prom event on June 11 is instructed to self-isolate until June 25 at midnight.

A student who attended the event tested positive on June 18.

Everyone who attended the F.H. Collins cap and gown event on June 10 is instructed to self-monitor. Letters are being sent to the students involved, officials say.

Students in four Grade 9 classes at Porter Creek Secondary are also being instructed to self-isolate until June 25. Letters are being sent to students in those classes. Students who don’t receive a letter aren’t required to self-isolate.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus