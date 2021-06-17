Yukon logs nine new COVID-19 cases, 54 active cases

More CEMA enforcement officers have been recruited, officials say

The Yukon has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases as of June 17, according to Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer.

There are now 54 active cases, including one probable case and two out-of-territory cases.

It’s presumed that all cases are the Gamma (P.1) variant. Only one of the new cases is a rural case.

The Yukon government has pledged ramped enforcement for COVID-19 regulations, according to a press release.

The Civil Emergency Measures Act Investigations Unit has brought on additional staff, with double the number of shifts to manage an anticipated increase in complaints.

There will also be increased officer presence in bars and restaurants; communities; local businesses; workplaces and mine sites.

The extra officers will be staffed by various governmental departments, officials say.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus