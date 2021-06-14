The Yukon’s current outbreak of COVID-19 is driven by close contact between people at gatherings, such as graduation parties. (Black Press file)

The Yukon’s current outbreak of COVID-19 is driven by close contact between people at gatherings, such as graduation parties. (Black Press file)

Yukon logs 21 active cases as COVID-19 spreads through graduation parties

Anyone who attended a graduation party is being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The Yukon now has 21 active COVID-19 cases, as of the morning of June 14.

The current outbreak is driven by close contact between people at gatherings, such as graduation parties. All those who attended those gatherings are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

“Yesterday I declared an outbreak of COVID-19 among youth and adults associated with graduation events and those who are socializing in close proximity such as in bars and at house parties,” said acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott.

Elliott said those who have been a close contact of someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case will also have to self-isolate.

She explained that those who may have shared saliva with one of the confirmed COVID cases or who spent 15 minutes in conversation without physical distance are considered contacts. They are being told to isolate for 14 days from their most recent contact with the infected person. Close contacts who are fully vaccinated only need to isolate if they were in prolonged household contact.

Of the 10 new cases identified since Friday, nine are linked to the recently-declared outbreak and were unvaccinated.

Elliott said 18 of the cases are in Whitehorse, four are in rural communities and they are awaiting information on one additional case.

Gamma Variant

This is an outbreak of the Gamma variant of COVID-19, a more infectious strain of the disease first recognized in Japan among people travelling from Brazil, Elliott said. It is more infectious and may be able to infect people who have already had COVID-19. Elliott said that full vaccination remains an effective protection against the variant.

Elliott explained that an outbreak is declared when a group of cases occur among a common location, such as within a group of high school students.

On June 11, a COVID-19 case was identified in a Grade 12 Porter Creek Secondary student, and the school’s prom ceremony scheduled for the next day was cancelled. Students from the school’s graduating class were advised to monitor themselves for symptoms and self-isolate.

“We do know that the graduating classes from the high schools in Whitehorse were mixing, were socializing without physical distancing whether in organized or unorganized events,” Elliott said.

“So I would not be surprised to see cases in other high schools in addition to Porter Creek Secondary School.”

She added that they are searching for the origin of the outbreak and that Porter Creek may have simply been the first school to see a diagnosed case.

Spread through graduation events

The Yukon government is asking that anyone who attended a graduation event, whether formal or informal, should monitor for symptoms, isolate themselves if they get symptoms and get a COVID test.

Elliott advised people, especially those who are not yet fully vaccinated to redouble precautions including observing the safe six, physical distancing and hand washing. She also advised limiting travel to rural communities and limiting visits with those who are more vulnerable to serious illness.

Of the 24 cases identified since June 4, Elliott said only one was fully vaccinated and they experienced only mild illness. She said the rare occurrence of a fully vaccinated person getting sick usually happens with prolonged close contact with an infected person.

She said they are issuing information publicly for the first time that ordinarily would have gone out through a conversation with a nurse.

“We have many contacts, well over 100, and so in this circumstance for the first time we’re giving advice through the media and through letters and distribution lists that we would prefer to give one-on-one to people,” Elliott said.

She said the communicable disease nurses are working very hard to trace and connect with all the close contacts of people who contracted COVID. She added that specific advice from nurses should be followed even if it differs from the general advice.

“I am concerned about the outbreak at this point and our hope is to not have any more severe cases or any more hospitalizations. The way we do that is we stop the spread,” Elliott said.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Previous story
June 12 collision sends several to hospital

Just Posted

The Yukon’s current outbreak of COVID-19 is driven by close contact between people at gatherings, such as graduation parties. (Black Press file)
Yukon logs 21 active cases as COVID-19 spreads through graduation parties

Anyone who attended a graduation party is being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Yukon RCMP and other emergency responders were on the scene of a collision at Robert Service Way and the Alaska Highway on June 12. (Black Press file)
June 12 collision sends several to hospital

The intersection at Robert Service Way and the Alaska Highway was closed… Continue reading

Artist Meshell Melvin examines her work mounted in the Yukon Arts Centre on June 7. The show includes over 1,000 individual portraits. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Double portrait show at the Yukon Arts Centre features art that looks back

“I hope they’ve been looked at fondly, and I’m hoping that fun looking comes back.”

Sarah Walz leads a softball training session in Dawson City. Photo submitted by Sport Yukon.
Girls and women are underserved in sport: Sport Yukon

Sport Yukon held a virtual event to celebrate and discuss girls and women in sport

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Bagged meter fees could be discounted for patios

Council passes first reading at special meeting

Kluane Adamek, AFN Yukon’s regional chief, has signalled a postponement to a graduation ceremony scheduled for today due to COVID-19. She is seen here in her Whitehorse office on March 17. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
AFN Yukon’s post-secondary grad celebration postponed

The event scheduled for June 14 will be rescheduled when deemed safe

(Alexandra Newbould/Canadian Press) In this artist’s sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on June 10, as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on.
Terror charges laid against man accused in London attack against Muslim family

Liam Casey Canadian Press A vehicle attack against a Muslim family in… Continue reading

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, poses for a portrait in the boardroom outside his office in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Sept. 30, 2020. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Two cases of COVID-19 at Iqaluit school, 9 active in Nunavut

Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle… Continue reading

The Village of Carmacks has received federal funding for an updated asset management plan. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Federal funding coming to Carmacks

The program is aimed at helping municipalities improve planning and decision-making around infrastructure

Paddlers start their 715 kilometre paddling journey from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. The 2021 Yukon River Quest will have a different look. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
The 22nd annual Yukon River Quest moves closer to start date

Although the race will be modified in 2021, a field of 48 teams are prepared to take the 715 kilometre journey from Whitehorse to Dawson City on the Yukon River

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its June 7 meeting

Letters to the editor.
This week’s mailbox: the impact of residential schools, Whitehorse Connects, wildfires

Dear Editor; Anguish – extreme pain, distress or anxiety. Justice – the… Continue reading

PROOF CEO Ben Sanders is seen with the PROOF team in Whitehorse. (Submitted)
Proof and Yukon Soaps listed as semifinalists for national award

The two companies were shortlisted from more than 400 nominated

Most Read