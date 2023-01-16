Yukon lifts public health emergency declaration

The COVID-19 public health emergency declaration in the Yukon has been lifted, according to a statement by the Yukon government.

This follows a recommendation from the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade, under the Public Health and Safety Act.

The statement says lifting the public health emergency was in alignment with other provinces and territories.

The decision to lift the public health emergency, according to the statement, was made with the continued health and safety of Yukoners in mind. However, it advised Yukoners to continue taking steps to protect themselves including staying up-to-date with vaccinations and staying home when they feel sick.

“Post COVID-19 condition remains a priority and the Yukon government is committed to tracking emerging evidence and identifying and supporting the needs of Yukoners experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19,” the statement read.

The Yukon government declared a public health emergency on March 18, 2020 as COVID-19 cases surged across Canada.

