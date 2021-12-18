Yukon Liberals cancel fundraiser in light of new variant

The premier won’t be heading down to Vancouver for a hockey fundraiser

Premier of Yukon Sandy Silver speaks to media during the Western Premiers’ conference, in Edmonton, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Yukon’s top doctor says the renewed order requiring a two-week COVID-19 isolation period for most people entering the territory feels like “going backwards.” A new order in the Yukon Territory also advises against all but essential travel to or from the region as COVID-19 cases surge elsewhere in Canada, and both Premier Silver and Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley warn of further restrictions, including the possibly that masks will be mandatory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Officials with the Yukon Liberal Party said a fundraiser planned for Dec. 18 in Vancouver has been cancelled due to the emerging Omicron variant.

“Thanks for the question. With the growing Omicron concern and out of an abundance of caution, Premier (Sandy) Silver and ministers will not be attending the Yukon Liberal Party fundraiser in Vancouver,” said party president Carly Carruthers.

Silver had been criticized by Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon for his plan to host a party fundraiser in a private box at the Rogers Arena.

During the final days of the fall legislative sitting, Dixon said it was irresponsible for the Liberals to be travelling or hosting events when a state of emergency is ongoing in the territory.

Silver had planned to attend the event with ministers John Streicker, Ranj Pillai and Jeanie McLean.

The annual fundraiser helps raise money for the party and Silver said no government money was being spent on travel. He also insisted that all public health advice would be followed. Tickets to attend the event are $500 each.

