Yukon Liberal Party to release ‘important’ leadership race details in late November

Liberals will hold convention for new party leader who will replace Sandy Silver as premier

Premier Sandy Silver announced he is stepping down during a press conference in the cabinet office on Sept. 9. The Yukon Liberal Party will hold a leadership contest to determine Silver’s replacement. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon Liberal Party will be revealing information for its upcoming leadership contest at a ticketed event after the fall sitting of the legislature ends, according to a “save-the-date” email notification.

In the Oct. 30 email, “important details” for the leadership race will be announced at a dinner with Premier Sandy Silver, his cabinet ministers, his caucus colleagues and party leadership on Nov. 25.

Tickets will be going for $200 each or $1,400 for a table of eight.

On Sept. 9, Silver announced he will be stepping down as premier and won’t be seeking a fourth-term re-election. Silver will stay on at the territory’s helm until a new Liberal leader is chosen to replace him through a leadership convention.

He will continue in his role as MLA for Klondike for the remainder of his term.

Silver has declared he will not be creating any new rules for cabinet ministers seeking to take over as Liberal leader.

The rules of and a date for the leadership convention remain unknown.

