Speaker Jeremy Harper, seen April 28, 2022 on the last day of the spring sitting, has announced in a notice the fall sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly will convene on Oct. 6, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Speaker Jeremy Harper, seen April 28, 2022 on the last day of the spring sitting, has announced in a notice the fall sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly will convene on Oct. 6, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon Legislative Assembly resumes Oct. 6

Speaker Jeremy Harper made the official statement a few hours after Premier Sandy Silver’s tweet

The house will be back in session next month for the 2022 fall sitting.

In a notice of sitting on the afternoon of Sept. 12, speaker Jeremy Harper said the Yukon Legislative Assembly will resume at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 for “the purpose of transacting its business as if it had been duly adjourned to that time.”

The spring sitting of the 35th assembly wrapped up on April 28.

Premier Sandy Silver tweeted on the morning of Sept. 12 about the assembly convening for the season.

A key difference between the spring and the fall sittings is that Silver has since announced his intention to resign.

On Sept. 9, Silver said he will be stepping down as premier and will not seek a fourth term re-election as MLA.

His replacement as premier will be determined by a Yukon Liberal Party leadership convention.

The timing and rules of the party’s leadership race have not yet been set out.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Routine maintenance underway for Whitehorse water system

Just Posted

Speaker Jeremy Harper, seen April 28, 2022 on the last day of the spring sitting, has announced in a notice the fall sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly will convene on Oct. 6, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon Legislative Assembly resumes Oct. 6

Maintenance work is underway on the city’s water system and will continue until Sept. 26. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)
Routine maintenance underway for Whitehorse water system

The $2.7M project will improve drainage, as the parking lot collects water after rainfall and snow melt, according to the Yukon’s Department of Highways and Public Works. (Courtesy/Yukon government)
Yukonomist: Priority parking!

Juliette Belisle Greetham was among Yukoners gathered at the Gold Rush Inn’s town hall in Whitehorse on Sept. 7 to speak out and hear about electoral reform. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Electoral reform probe hears from Yukoners in Whitehorse