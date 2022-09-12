Yukon Legislative Assembly resumes Oct. 6

Speaker Jeremy Harper made the official statement a few hours after Premier Sandy Silver’s tweet

Speaker Jeremy Harper, seen April 28, 2022 on the last day of the spring sitting, has announced in a notice the fall sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly will convene on Oct. 6, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The house will be back in session next month for the 2022 fall sitting.

In a notice of sitting on the afternoon of Sept. 12, speaker Jeremy Harper said the Yukon Legislative Assembly will resume at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 for “the purpose of transacting its business as if it had been duly adjourned to that time.”

The spring sitting of the 35th assembly wrapped up on April 28.

Premier Sandy Silver tweeted on the morning of Sept. 12 about the assembly convening for the season.

A key difference between the spring and the fall sittings is that Silver has since announced his intention to resign.

On Sept. 9, Silver said he will be stepping down as premier and will not seek a fourth term re-election as MLA.

His replacement as premier will be determined by a Yukon Liberal Party leadership convention.

The timing and rules of the party’s leadership race have not yet been set out.

