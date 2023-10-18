The Yukon Legislative Assembly sits in the house on the first day of the fall sitting on Oct. 4. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon Legislative Assembly sits in the house on the first day of the fall sitting on Oct. 4. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon Legislative Assembly expected to rise in just over 5 weeks

The final day of the fall sitting is set for Nov. 23

Yukon MLAs have more than five weeks to make laws and debate policy in the Yukon Legislative Assembly. Some of those include hot-button issues raised so far, such as the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter and four rural transfer stations.

The house leaders have agreed on how long the legislative assembly will sit this fall, according to an announcement in the legislature.

On Oct. 16, Government House Leader John Streicker announced in the house that there will be a maximum of 28 sitting days this autumn.

At most, there are 60 sitting days per calendar year.

For example, the previous spring session lasted 32 days. The one-day special sitting in Dawson City to mark the Yukon’s 125th anniversary is not included in the count.

Nov. 23 will be the last scheduled day of the fall session.

According to a clerk with the legislative assembly, it is possible that members will dispense with the business before the house prior to that or earlier on the final day of the sitting. The only time this has happened since the 60-day rule was introduced was during COVID-19. In that case, the legislative assembly sat for nine days in spring 2020 followed by 45 days in the fall to make up for lost time.

MLAs will reconvene in the legislative assembly next year for the 2024 spring sitting.

