Yukon Innovation Week returns next week

The five-day event series is themed ‘Connecting Innovators’

The annual Yukon Innovation Week returns for its 2023 edition with a kick-off event scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Yukonstruct Society’s facility in Whitehorse. Yukon Innovation Week will conclude on Nov. 10.

The launch event is free to attend. It will include a panel discussion by Yukon entrepreneurs and a “reverse pitch” activity, where funders and service providers pitch attendees on how they can help support projects. These activities will be followed by networking over food and drinks.

Throughout the week, several other activities will be held, including a pitching workshop, virtual reality experiences and tax credit and investment workshops. At least one event will be held in Dawson City and several of the presentations will have a virtual component.

Yukon Innovation Week is billed as an opportunity to connect community organizers, innovators, entrepreneurs and other parties to “meet, make and grow innovative and transformative ideas.” This year, the five-day event series is themed “Connecting Innovators.”

To learn more, visit www.yukoninnovationweek.com

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

