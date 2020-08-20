The Yukon Human Rights Commission is launching a five-year campaign to target workplace sexual harassment across the Yukon. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Yukon Human Rights Commission launching campaign to target workplace harassment

Initiatives will include two conferences and training to prevent sexual harassment

The Yukon Human Rights Commission is launching a five-year campaign to target workplace sexual harassment across the Yukon.

“Our goal is to bring the Yukon community together and show everyone that no matter who they are or what their workplace role is — whether they are a government or a private company, a boss, a brand new employee, or a customer — everyone has a role to play in eradicating workplace sexual harassment,” said Gavin Gardiner, co-chair of the commission.

The campaign is working with First Nations, municipalities, employers’ organizations, unions, advocacy groups, chambers of commerce, women’s organizations and a number of other groups to develop materials.

The campaign will include training and educational tools, including toolkits, outreach sessions, in-person workshops, online training and investigation guides.

Over the next five years, the commission also plans to host two “major conferences” in March 2021 and 2023 that will bring Yukoners together to discuss the issue of sexual harassment in the territory.

The federal government has contributed $2.6 million in funding for the initiative.

Overall, 19 per cent of women and 13 per cent of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace in the past year, according to Statistics Canada. That category includes verbal abuse, humiliating behaviour, threats, physical violence and unwanted sexual attention or sexual harassment.

Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplace, at four per cent, and more than half were targeted by clients or customers. Men reported sexual harassment at less than one per cent.

The study from Statistics Canada broke down the likelihood by province but did not include Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut in their analysis.

The commission notes that little data exists for the territory, but “since its founding in 1987, the Commission has regularly received complaints about workplace harassment.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

sexual harassmentworkplace harassment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon River Chinook salmon will not meet spawning goals this season

Just Posted

Long-term care homes now allowing indoor visits, current border controls will remain

Screening, masks and hand sanitizer will be enforced during all visits

Yukon River Chinook salmon will not meet spawning goals this season

The outlook for fall chum salmon is also bleak, with the run now expected to be less than 200,000

Advocates say they’re ready to work with government on health care reforms

The wide-ranging changes being considered include phasing out private clinics and imporving access for remote communities

Grizzly bear shot after breaking into occupied Marsh Lake cabin

Bear broke into at least seven structures last week before it was killed by a member of the public

Immigration inquiries rise due to YouTube videos, YG says

Officials outline details of Yukon Community Program

Yukon Human Rights Commission launching campaign to target workplace harassment

Initiatives will include two conferences and training to prevent sexual harassment

Man arrested after improvised traps set on Carmacks trail

A Carmacks man is facing three charges after police discovered improvised traps,… Continue reading

Hamilton Boulevard work begins

Construction will be minimized during peak traffic periods

Highway reopens after mudslide

A 10-kilometre section of the Alaska Highway north of Haines Junction reopened… Continue reading

Yukon has handed out $3k in CEMA fines

The Yukon has laid six charges under the Civil Emergency Measures Act… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Missed opportunity in TCMF guidelines

Way back on March 27, the same day a state of emergency… Continue reading

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations disappointed with Aishihik Generating Station proposal

CAFN had hoped to prepare a joint proposal with Yukon Energy for the future of the dam

Yukon government commits to numerous health care system changes

Changes to include doubling the medical travel benefit and introducing universal childcare

Most Read