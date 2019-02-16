Yukon hospital workers reach tentative deal to avoid a strike

The proposal will be voted on March 4, the union says

The Yukon Hospital Corporation and the union representing approximately 250 hospital workers have reached a tentative deal to avoid a possible strike.

A press release issued this morning from the Yukon Employees’ Union (YEU) says the proposed deal was reached following two days of negotiations.

The union represents employees, including licensed practical nurses, X-ray and lab technicians and administrative staff, in Dawson City, Watson Lake and Whitehorse.

Both sides were in a legal position to strike or initiate a lockout with 72-hours notice.

“The membership was clear that workload was their key bargaining issue, and this team did a great job maintaining focus on what mattered most,” YEU’s vice president Paul Johnston said in the press release.

“They worked incredibly hard, and I was inspired by their solidarity”.

Details of the proposed new contract have not been released yet.

Unionized workers will vote on whether to ratify the deal on March 4.

More to come.

