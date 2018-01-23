Yukon hockey briefs

Cindy Adachi Lethbridge Hurricanes Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens plays for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a WHL playoff game in Lethbridge on April 1.

The Western Hockey League announced Dylan Cozens of the Lethbridge Hurricanes as the WHL player of the week for the week ending Jan. 14.

The Yukoner had nine points in three games last week.

On Jan. 9, Cozens scored in the Hurricanes’ 5-4 shootout victory over the Red Deer Rebels.

In another game against the Rebels on Jan. 12, Cozens scored a goal and added three assists in a 6-4 victory.

Cozens scored his first career WHL hat trick in a 5-2 victory over the Kootenay Ice on Jan. 13. An assist on the final Lethbridge goal completed a four-point night that saw Cozens named the game’s first star and the WHL’s first star of the night.

So far this season, Cozens has 16 goals and 20 assists in 38 games. He’s fourth on the Hurricanes in scoring and first in the WHL rookie scoring race.

Yukon atom championships final delayed by weather

The gold medal game of the 2018 Yukon atom hockey championships in Haines Junction was postponed on Jan. 14 over concerns of a possible highway closure between Haines Junction and Whitehorse.

The final game between Save-On-Foods and Whitehorse Dental will be played in Whitehorse at a later date.

Nine atom hockey teams travelled to Haines Junction for the three-day tournament. Haines Junction, Dawson City, Watson Lake and six Whitehorse teams made up the field.

In the bronze medal game, Dawson City defeated Whitehorse’s Canadian Tire 5-3. Up by two after the first period, strong goaltending allowed Dawson City to cruise to victory despite some heavy pressure by the opposition as the game went on.

Details for the date and time of the gold medal game have not yet been announced.

Yukon’s Elias scores in prospects game

The Kootenay prospects defeated the Okanagan/Shuswap prospects 7-3 in the KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase in Kelowna on Jan. 13.

Kootenay opened the scoring with a powerplay goal at 10:43 of the first period and added an even-strength marker to make the score 2-0 at the first intermission.

A back and forth second period saw each team score three goals, leaving the score 5-3 heading into the third period.

Kootenay added a pair in the third, including one by Johnny Elias of the Golden Rockets at 12:19.

The Summerland Steam’s Lukas Jirousek was held off the score sheet for the Okanagan/Shuswap team.

Okanagan/Shuswap outshot Kootenay 46-27 in the game.

