Conference gets underway in Tagish with Roch Shannon Fraser emceeing from Whitehorse. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Conference gets underway in Tagish with Roch Shannon Fraser emceeing from Whitehorse. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Yukon heritage conference showcases research and storytelling

Yukon by Yukoners conference gets underway in three communities, and online

Reflecting the full spectrum from the Pleistocene to the present, the Yukon Historical and Museums Association is hosting a three-community forum in hybrid form.

The conference, titled Yukon by Yukoners, got underway Oct. 4 in Tagish, Dawson and Whitehorse, as well as on dozens of computers online. It runs until the evening of Oct. 6 when it closes in Whitehorse with an evening of storytelling.

The schedule promises a different take on history and time, taking people way back to appreciate how much of 120-year Yukon history is only a recent blip, and how many perspectives have to be appreciated to provide a full accounting.

Opening speakers Michael Gates and Ron Chambers set the tone for the conference in terms of understanding Yukon identity and the importance of multiple perspectives. Other experiences to be shared will include voices for reconciliation and stories from Tagish citizens, as well as the experience of French and Jewish communities in the territory.

The conference includes sessions with researchers and professional archivists, as well as people developing successful First Nation language programs. The agenda also includes speakers who podcast and find UFOs.

The Oct. 6 story telling evening at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre is ticketed separately from the main event, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Eleanor Millard, Gordon Steele, and Rhoda Merkel are amongst many others headlining the evening event.

Contact Lawrie Crawford at lawrie.crawford@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Revisions proposed for Whitehorse’s 20-year plan after 116 public submissions
Next story
Waterfront march in Whitehorse expresses solidarity for missing and murdered women

Just Posted

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White (left), Premier Sandy Silver and Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon each sat down with the <em>News</em> for a preview of the Yukon legislature’s 2022 fall session. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
How will the Yukon legislature hold up with the premier stepping down? Party leaders give a preview

Council will vote on the proposed Official Community Plan on Oct. 11. (Screen shot/City of Whitehorse)
Revisions proposed for Whitehorse’s 20-year plan after 116 public submissions

oct 5 2022
WYATT’S WORLD

Premier Sandy Silver announced he will be stepping down during a press conference in the cabinet office on Sept. 9. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
No new rules for cabinet ministers seeking Yukon Liberal Party leadership: premier