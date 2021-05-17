Yukon has now vaccinated 76 per cent of eligible adults

The territory has surpassed its goal of 75 per cent as a first step toward ‘herd immunity’

More than 25,000 people have received the firsdt dose of the vaccine, according to the Yukon government. (Black Press file)

The Yukon has officially surpassed its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible adults.

Seventy-six per cent — or 26,242 people — have now received their first dose, the Yukon government announced on May 17. Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, said last month that a 75 per cent vaccination rate was the minimum to have potentially achieved herd immunity.

The government also released uptake numbers for the first dose, showing vaccination rates totalling:

65 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds;

72 per cent of 30 to 39-year-olds;

75 per cent of 40 to 49-year-olds;

77 per cent of 50 to 59-year-olds;

83 per cent of 60 to 69-year-olds; and

90 per cent of those aged 70 and older.

The Whitehorse vaccination clinic is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rural Yukoners can make a vaccination appointment at their local clinic.

Vaccination clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 will begin “soon” with first doses planned before the end of the school year. Those clinics will be hosted in Whitehorse as well as in the communities.

“This is a milestone for our territory and all of Canada. The Yukon continues to lead the country in immunizations,” said Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in a statement.

“We look forward to increasing our vaccination rates further as we make vaccines available to youth in the coming weeks. The more people get immunized, the safer our territory will be.”

(Gabrielle Plonka)

