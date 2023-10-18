Yukon grants police power to access missing person’s private records

A Yukon RCMP vehicle is seen in Whitehorse on April 20. Legislation that came into force on Oct. 16 grants police power to compel a missing person’s telecommunications, financial and health records. (Dana Hathterly/Yukon News Files)

Under legislation passed in 2017 and brought into force this week, the Yukon government is granting the RCMP power to access a missing person’s telecommunications, financial and health records.

The Yukon’s Missing Persons Act and regulation came into force on Oct. 16. Premier Ranj Pillai initially made the announcement that morning at the second annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit+ People Accountability Forum, followed by the Yukon government issuing a press release.

That afternoon, Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee used her ministerial statement to tell the Yukon Legislative Assembly that police can make an emergency demand for records once a person is established as missing. She said the court can issue a search warrant for a minor or vulnerable person considered to be at risk of imminent harm.

She said the legislation is built on feedback from engagements and best practices in other jurisdictions in order to support missing persons investigations that may cross territorial or provincial borders.

“The act and regulation carefully balanced the needs of the RCMP to have access to information with the rights of affected individuals to have their privacy protected. It includes clear, specific rules setting out how information records can be obtained, managed and used and sets strict limits on what may be shared and with whom,” McPhee said.

“Orders granting access to personal information may only be granted if the RCMP can satisfy a judge that it will help to locate a missing person. Information gathered in an investigation must also be kept confidential. It may only be used to locate a person, and it may only be shared with the police or individuals responsible for protecting the missing person’s safety.”

McPhee noted police previously weren’t able to compel this kind of information from people or organizations, which may have hampered investigations in the past.

The legislation requires police to report each year on their use of orders granted under the act.

McPhee indicated what took so long for the legislation to come into force.

“It takes time, resources, effort, consultation and research, but it is crucial to ensure effectiveness and legality,” she said.

“Our timeline was also impacted, of course, by the COVID-19 pandemic, the technical nature of the regulation, the time needed to properly engage with First Nation governments, manage the issues, and for the RCMP engagement, the Territorial Court of the Yukon and stakeholder groups, including women’s advocacy groups.”

