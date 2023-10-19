Yukon government won’t ‘interfere’ on question of demolishing Takhini school

Education minister pressed for answers on future of schools in the Yukon Legislative Assembly

Education Minister Jeanie McLean addresses reporters in the Yukon government’s cabinet office on Oct. 12. She has faced questions on whether Takhini Elementary School could be demolished. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

After the Yukon Party’s Education critic questioned the minister on the future of two Whitehorse schools last week, Education Minister Jeanie McLean told reporters the Yukon government won’t politically interfere in the work of consultants.

Citing a publicly released tender, which the News previously reported on, Copperbelt South MLA Scott Kent asked in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 12 if Takhini Elementary School may need to be demolished to make way for replacing École Whitehorse Elementary School on the Takhini education land reserve.

That request for proposals seeking consultant services for the future of École Whitehorse Elementary School suggests the Yukon government has not ruled out demolishing Takhini Elementary School, which is run by the First Nations School Board. The tender indicates the government has yet to determine the adequacy of the land reserve as an appropriate site for replacing École Whitehorse Elementary School.

Kent said the tender “caught the eye of many people in the school community.” He noted Education Minister Jeanie McLean hasn’t publicly indicated any plans to demolish Takhini Elementary School.

Without answering the question about whether the current Takhini school could be facing demolition, McLean said that moving École Whitehorse Elementary School to the land reserve “does not preclude having a school downtown.”

Kent pressed on the possibilities of demolishing Takhini Elementary School and considering other sites.

Education critic Scott Kent of the Yukon Party addresses reporters in the lobby of the Yukon legislature on Oct. 12. He wants to know if Takhini Elementary School could be demolished as part of the École Whitehorse Elementary School replacement project. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

McLean said more information will be available after the consultants complete their work.

“The Takhini education land reserve is one of the largest in Whitehorse and has enough room for potentially two schools,” she said.

“There are not a lot of other sites that are centrally located and would meet the needs of a new school such as this.”

Following the question period, reporters questioned the minister in the cabinet office.

McLean reiterated that Kobayashi and Zedda Architects Ltd. was awarded the contract for the École Whitehorse Elementary School replacement project in the summer.

“This does not mean a decision has been made about the location of the school within the Takhini education reserve. We will allow the contractor to do the job without political interference,” she said.

McLean said this phase is focused on planning and doing site assessments with a “broad scope,” noting the Yukon government will “continue to work with all of our partners” and the project advisory committee.

