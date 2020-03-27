Yukon government warns of potential but “low risk” COVID-19 exposure in Whitehorse

An electron microscope image of Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. A person with COVID-19 went to Bethany Church and Elias Dental in Whitehorse earlier this month. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Yukon government is warning Yukoners of two possible but low-risk sources of COVID-19 exposure in the territory — specifically, at a Whitehorse church and dentist office.

In a press release March 26, the government recommended, as a precaution, that any individuals who attended Bethany Church the mornings of March 8 and 15 or Elias Dental from March 9 to 13 or on March 16 should monitor themselves for symptoms including fever, a cough and difficulty breathing.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to call 811.

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the church those days for Sunday morning gatherings as well as the “Kids Zone.” A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 also attended the clinic on those days.

It’s unclear whether the same person went to both locations.

The person is now recovering at home, according to the press release, and there is no ongoing risk to the community nor future risk associated with either the church or clinic.

“As long as these individuals remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their daily activities,” the press release says. “Risk assessments have been completed and the risk to individuals from both of these possible exposures is low.”

There were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon as of March 25 at 10:47 a.m., those most recent time for which data is available. So far, 517 people have been tested for the disease in the Yukon, with 412 receiving negative results and 102 tests still pending.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusWhitehorse