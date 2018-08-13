Yukon government starts looking for someone to build new French high school

The Yukon government has issued the request for proposals looking for someone to build the new French high school and community centre.

Construction in Riverdale is expected to be mostly completed by mid-September 2020, according to the documents.

The $27.5-million project has been in the works for years. Conceptual design plans are included as part of the request for proposals. The government is also leaving itself some room for negotiations.

According to the paperwork, once the proposals are submitted, the government has the option to contact the top three choices to negotiate.

Negotiations could be about design, operations and maintenance costs, price or schedule, among other things.

The document notes that other construction projects will be taking place in the area between 2018 and 2020. That includes upgrades to the F.H. Collins track and field, an F.H. Collins weight room, outdoor learning space, a Lewes Boulevard bus drop off area, a footpath and various parking lots.

Education minister Tracy-Anne McPhee defended the size of the school earlier this year. The school is being designed for 150 students based on a forecast done by a government consultant. A functional plan completed in 2016 recommend it have room for a minimum of 200.

The request for proposals to build the new school closes Sept. 25.

