Yukon government seeks feedback on plan to advance creative industries

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. The Yukon government is looking for feedback on its newly released draft of its creative and cultural industries 10-year strategy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government released a draft of its creative and cultural industries 10-year strategy for public review on Jan. 6.

A first of its kind in the Yukon, the Creative Potential: Advancing Yukon’s Creative Economy draft outlines 22 specific actions under four strategic objectives for written and published works, sound recordings, audiovisual and interactive media, visual and applied arts, live performance and heritage and libraries.

“These industries share stories, knowledge and traditions and shape who we are as a territory and as a community,” states the 17-page draft.

The 22 action points were created through input gathered from individuals and organizations within the industries during several phases of public engagement in 2019. The Yukon government received over 5,000 comments from approximately 400 participants during these public engagements.

The four main objectives in the draft are to stimulate growth through investments in people, product and infrastructure; focus policies, programs and services by coordinating and prioritizing the sector within government programs and policies; strengthen connections through collaborations and representation; and fostering knowledge through research, training and education for future generations.

According to the plan, “Creative Potential: Advancing Yukon’s Creative Economy maps out an inclusive, collaborative plan that offers a solid foundation from which creative and cultural activity in the territory can: find new pathways to flourish; honour commitments to reconciliation; and propel the sector further on the national and global stages.”

This last round of feedback is to ensure the final strategy will be successful in making a notable change and improvements for the sectors, said Minister of Tourism and Culture Jeanie McLean.

“Yukon’s creative and cultural industries are integral to our well-being as a society and to maintaining a diverse economy,” McLean said. “This strategy puts a focus on supporting these industries to flourish and acknowledges the immense value they contribute to Yukon.”

The draft plan is open for review until Feb. 5, and a final strategy is expected to be released in April.

The plan will be reviewed after four years to amend actions as needed to stay relevant to the changing nature of the industries. A report card will be issued in year five.

To review the draft strategy or to give feedback visit yukon.ca/en/engagements/creative-and-cultural-industries-strategy-phase-3

