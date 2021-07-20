Yukon government reports five new COVID-19 cases on July 20

Two of the new cases are located in rural communities.

The Yukon government reported five new cases of COVID-19 on July 20.

The active case count is now at 65.

Two of the new cases are in rural communities. A government statement says information on the other three are still pending.

This brings the total number of cases since March 22, 2020 to 527. Of those cases, 458 have resulted from the ongoing outbreak which the government has been tracking since June 1.

Since June 1, 389 people have recovered from the virus and there have been four deaths. The territory has seen a total of six deaths since November 2020.

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott stressed the importance of getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which is being offered at the mass clinic in Whitehorse and at rural community health centres.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to self-isolate and arrange to be tested immediately.

Testing in Whitehorse can be arranged by calling the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083. Tests can also be booked online.

People in communities can contact their rural health centre to arrange for testing.

(Jim Elliot)

Coronavirus