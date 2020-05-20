The Yukon government released its policing priorities for 2020-21 on May 15. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon government releases policing priorities

The Yukon government has released its policing priorities for 2020-21.

The government laid out five priorities, as usual, in a press release May 15 — improving engagement to increase public trust; strengthening supports for vulnerable people and victims of violence, and continuing the implementation of sexualized assault response team (SART) services; fostering meaningful relationships with First Nations, elders, and communities; continuing enforcement efforts to combat serious, drug-related, and organized crime; and increasing restorative justice practices in Yukon.

The Yukon’s annual policing priorities are based on recommendations made by the Yukon Police Council with input from the Department of Justice. They serve as guidelines for the Yukon RCMP but aren’t necessarily mandates or orders.

Responding to organized crime as well as fostering meaningful relationships with First Nations have been priorities since at least 2015-16.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMPYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Riverdale resident wants to keep signs directed at speeders

Just Posted

Yukon Party, NDP demand Silver call legislature back for sitting

Opposition say waiting until the fall is not good enough; deny turning down budget meetings

Riverdale resident wants to keep signs directed at speeders

Urges city to take action on speeding in residential area

Yukon should adopt Alaska’s Nuka healthcare model, review panel recommends

The independent panel that spent more than a year reviewing the Yukon’s… Continue reading

Council contemplates another $26,000 for Mount McIntyre stairs project

Stairs would link two recreation centres

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 20, 2020

Yukon government releases policing priorities

The Yukon government has released its policing priorities for 2020-21. The government… Continue reading

Youth arrested after 36 windows broken at École Emilie Tremblay

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested a youth after three-dozen windows were broken at… Continue reading

Francophone high school named

The new French high school currently under construction in Riverdale has been… Continue reading

No bids received for Yukon’s mobile abattoir

The Yukon government did not receive any qualified bids for the operation… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Priorities… Continue reading

Human remains found in Whitehorse’s Long Lake area

The remains were found the morning of May 13

RCMP continues search for missing Whitehorse woman

The Yukon RCMP is continuing to ask the public for help in… Continue reading

Yukoner named to national biathlon team

Nadia Moser will again represent Canada on the international stage

Most Read