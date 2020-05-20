Yukon government releases policing priorities

The Yukon government released its policing priorities for 2020-21 on May 15. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has released its policing priorities for 2020-21.

The government laid out five priorities, as usual, in a press release May 15 — improving engagement to increase public trust; strengthening supports for vulnerable people and victims of violence, and continuing the implementation of sexualized assault response team (SART) services; fostering meaningful relationships with First Nations, elders, and communities; continuing enforcement efforts to combat serious, drug-related, and organized crime; and increasing restorative justice practices in Yukon.

The Yukon’s annual policing priorities are based on recommendations made by the Yukon Police Council with input from the Department of Justice. They serve as guidelines for the Yukon RCMP but aren’t necessarily mandates or orders.

Responding to organized crime as well as fostering meaningful relationships with First Nations have been priorities since at least 2015-16.

