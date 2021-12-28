Yukon government recruiting for second Youth Panel on Climate Change

“Yukon youth understand that they will be the most affected by climate change and they are stepping up to take action now.”

The Yukon government is once again looking for young people interested in the environment to join the government’s youth panel on climate change.

Yukon youth aged 13 to 25 are encouraged to apply. Youth must be enrolled in a Yukon school, be a Yukon resident attending school Outside or have lived in the Yukon for at least one year.

The deadline for the application is Jan. 21, 2022. Seven panel members will be selected to reflect the diversity of the Yukon and meet regularly on issues of climate change.

Applications can be submitted online at yukon.ca.

The period for the advisory panel is nine months and successful members will receive a monthly honorarium starting at $350 in order to attend monthly virtual meetings, three in-person meetings and provide their advice and perspectives.

Panel members will be expected to engage with young people across the Yukon “on issues related to climate change, energy and the green economy” and provide the government with feedback on their 10-year climate change plan Our Clean Future.

“Yukon youth understand that they will be the most affected by climate change and they are stepping up to take action now,” said environment minister Nils Clarke in a statement.

“I encourage young people across the territory to apply to the next Youth Panel on Climate Change to share their insights on how we can all work together to reduce carbon emissions in the Yukon and build a brighter, more resilient future.”

This is the second intake for the youth panel. In October 2021 the first group of people to serve on the panel presented their recommendations to the government in a report called Our Recommendations, Our Future.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Global climate action