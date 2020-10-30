Premier Sandy Silver talks to media in Whitehorse on March 19. According to the premier, who is also the finance minister, the Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, instead of the surplus it had originally predicted. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Premier Sandy Silver talks to media in Whitehorse on March 19. According to the premier, who is also the finance minister, the Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, instead of the surplus it had originally predicted. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in 2019-2020

Deficit attributed to lower-than-expected revenue, higher expenses on health and social side

While it had been expecting a surplus, the Yukon government actually ran a $2.6 million deficit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

That’s according to the public accounts, which were tabled by Premier Sandy Silver, who’s also the finance minister, on Oct. 29.

The accounts have been approved by the auditor general of Canada.

That deficit figure is in the context of an approximately $1.5-billion spending and revenue base and is consolidated, meaning it includes the financial results for self-sustaining institutions like Yukon University, the Yukon Hospital Corporation, Yukon Housing Corporation, Yukon Development Corporation or Yukon Liquor Corporation.

Unconsolidated, the government ran a $2.9 million deficit, which is less than the budgeted deficit of $5.9 million and is attributed to both higher-than-estimated revenue and expenses as well as recovery of prior years’ expenses.

On the consolidated side, though, the territorial government in its 2019-2020 budget had projected a $3.8 million surplus. However, according to a financial statement and analysis document, that surplus turned into a deficit due to a combination of lower-than-expected revenues and higher-than-anticipated expenses.

“Revenues were lower than budgeted largely due to lower than expected funding and service level agreements with other parties and lower than expected income from investment in government business enterprises,” the document says.

“Expenses were higher than budgeted largely due to higher than expected expenses in the community and transportation function and the health and social services function. Some areas of government incurred unanticipated end-of-year expenses to support the government’s initial COVID-19 emergency response.”

The government made $1.8 million, or 0.1 per cent, less in revenue than expected, while incurring $4.6 million, or 0.3 per cent, more in expenses.

Total revenue from year-to-year increased by $75.8 million to $1.476 billion while total expenses increased by $81.5 million to $1.479 billion.

As usual, the lion’s share of the Yukon’s revenue — 83 per cent — came from the federal government. Taxes and general revenue, meanwhile, made up 13 per cent of revenue, with that category growing by $8.1 million compared to last year. That’s largely attributed to a $3.3 million increase in revenue from income tax as well as a $3.8 million increase in land sales.

When it came to the increase in expenses, more than half the amount, or $43.2 million, was attributed to “health and social services function,” followed by $21.6 million for community and transportation. In total, wages and benefits made up 44 per cent of the territory’s expenses, followed by goods and services (32 per cent), transfer payments (19 per cent) and amortization expenses (five percent).

Overall, the territory is in the green, with a reported $171.9 million in net financial assets reported as of March 31. The Yukon’s net financial assets at the end of the fiscal year have been decreasing since 2015, something that the financial statement and analysis says is “largely related to increased acquisition of capital assets tied to the Government’s continued investment in infrastructure.”

According to the document, the Yukon government invested $118 million into things like buildings and transportation infrastructure in 2019-2020, a $10-million increase from the year prior.

When it comes to credit ratings, the Yukon was awarded an AA by Standard and Poor’s, tying with Saskatchewan for the second-highest credit rating in the country (the highest rating, AAA, went to British Columbia). According to Standard and Poor’s website, an AA rating means the Yukon’s “capacity to meet its financial commitments” is “very strong.”

Contact Jackie Hong at

jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

budgetFinancesYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vice-chair resigns from Dawson land-use planning commission
Next story
Non-profits concerned as Whitehorse Emergency Shelter ends drop-in dinner service

Just Posted

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The Yukon government announce the first COVID-19 related death in a press conference announcement Friday morning. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
UPDATED: Yukon announces first COVID-19-related death

The person was an older Watson Lake resident with underlying health conditions, officials said

Wyatt's World for Oct. 30.
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Oct. 30

Health Minister Pauline Frost insists no one who shows up at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter for dinner will go without a meal, despite no drop-in dinner service being offered starting on Nov. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Non-profits concerned as Whitehorse Emergency Shelter ends drop-in dinner service

Minister Pauline Frost insists everyone who needs one ‘will be provided with a meal.’

Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse on Oct. 29. Affordability challenges is being described as being among the most pressing issues facing housing markets throughout the north in a report released Oct. 29 by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Home, rent prices increasing in Whitehorse, northern housing report says

Affordability continues to be a major challenge, report says

Premier Sandy Silver talks to media in Whitehorse on March 19. According to the premier, who is also the finance minister, the Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, instead of the surplus it had originally predicted. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in 2019-2020

Deficit attributed to lower-than-expected revenue, higher expenses on health and social side

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a council and management roundtable discussion Sept. 26, 2019. During an Oct. 29 meeting, Constable highlighted a number of potential changes to the City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Work on City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw continues

Officials will look at procedures for other municipalities

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
New Whitehorse COVID-19 case is unrelated to Watson Lake cluster, officials say

Chief medical officer of health says avoid indoor Halloween parties, monitor for symptoms

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Whitehorse City Hall.
Whitehorse city council, briefly

Updates on matters before city council on Oct. 26

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
GoFundMe for Whitehorse boy hit by car on Range Road raises more than $62k in a day

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

A proposed Official Community Plan amendment would designate a 56.3 hectare piece of land in Whistle Bend currently designated as green space, as urban residential use. Whitehorse city council passed first reading on a bylaw for the designation change at its Oct. 26 meeting, prompting an upcoming public hearing on Nov. 23 ahead of second reading on Dec. 7. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
Public hearing set on re-designating Whistle Bend area C

OCP designation passes first reading

Local contractors will be given an advantage on a contract for the design and construction services that will see a new reception building at Robert Service Campground decided city councillors during the Oct. 26 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Local firms will get advantage on contract for new Robert Service Campground building

Yukon-based companies competing for contract for new reception building will receive 20 extra points

Fallen trees due to strong winds are seen leaning on to power lines which caused some power outages around the territory on Oct. 26. (Courtesy of ATCO)
Wind knocks out power around the Yukon

High winds on Oct. 26 knocked out power to Faro, parts of Whitehorse and beyond

The Yukon government is asking for all claims in a lawsuit over the Takhini elk herd be struck by the court. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Yukon government asks for Takhini elk lawsuit to be struck

The Yukon government is asking for all claims in a lawsuit over… Continue reading

Most Read