Yukon government proposes making it easier for nurses to work here

A dog cruises past the Carcross Health Centre on July 1. In an Oct. 11 press release, the Yukon government said it is following through on a request from the Yukon Registered Nurses Association to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Act. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government has announced it intends on streamlining and simplifying licensing and registration processes for nurses and nurse practitioners in the territory at the request of the profession’s regulators.

Per a government release issued on Oct. 11, the Yukon Registered Nurses Association had requested changes to the Registered Nurses Profession Act. The proposed changes are intended to create new membership classes and ways to register qualifications.

Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn tabled Bill 33 in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 11.

The release indicates the amendment will enable the nurses association to strike deals with multiple other jurisdictions to make it easier for nurses and nurse practitioners to work in the Yukon. It will make way for special regulation procedures that will permit student nurses to practise and registered nurses, nurse practitioners from other places, recent graduates and internationally educated nurses to apply directly for work in the Yukon.

In the release, Mostyn noted the territory is removing barriers to attract nurses to the Yukon as it competes with a “worldwide demand for these highly-skilled services.”

In response to a question from the Yukon NDP about the territory’s increasing dependency on private agency nurses, Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee told the house Oct. 12 that the community nurse vacancy rate has dropped to 19 per cent which is down from almost 47 per cent last year.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com