Amber Smith/Submitted A home burns in Keno City on Feb. 10. This was the second building to be destroyed by fire in the community this winter. Following the two fires in Keno, the Yukon government has put out a request for proposals for a full review of rural fire service in the Yukon.

Amber Smith/Submitted A home burns in Keno City on Feb. 10. This was the second building to be destroyed by fire in the community this winter. Following the two fires in Keno, the Yukon government has put out a request for proposals for a full review of rural fire service in the Yukon.

Yukon government plans to review rural fire services after Keno incidents

“We are hopeful that this independent review will lead to some real, tangible solutions”

Following two fires in Keno, the Yukon government has put out a request for proposals for a full review of rural fire service in the Yukon.

The government said it plans to hire the contractor by April and complete the full review by the fall of 2021.

The RFP calls for a “review of Yukon Fire Marshal’s Office fire suppression and rescue resources distribution” and notes that rural fire services are a challenge “where communities are rural and remote, and populations are small.”

Background information provided in the documents notes that “declining volunteer levels is an issue across Yukon” and “volunteer staffing levels frequently decrease to the point that fire halls become functionally inactive.”

“Small communities and vast distances make structural fire suppression in rural Yukon uniquely challenging,” said Community Services Minister John Streicker in a statement.

“We are hopeful that this independent review will lead to some real, tangible solutions that will help inform fire service delivery and standards to benefit Yukoners across the territory. We look forward to communities like Keno sharing their perspectives on this review,” he said.

On Dec. 11, 2020, a fire destroyed the historic Keno City hotel. Then two months later, another fire destroyed the home of Andy Price in the same community. No one was injured in either fire.

The community does not have a functioning well, fire truck or trained volunteers to respond to fires right now.

Streicker has said the community does not have enough willing volunteers. Organizers in Keno said that there are willing volunteers — the community has had volunteer fire crews in the past — but a process to getting trained and certified that includes doctors assessments, paperwork, criminal background checks and travel to other communities is discouraging people.

“The whole system that they have in place for fire protection in communities is fundamentally flawed. Which is why we have asked for an independent investigation, not only into what’s happening in Keno, but to other unincorporated communities,” said Amber Smith, a member of the Keno City Residents Council, on Feb. 13 following the fire.

The Community Services department has said that for safety reasons, the criteria for training and recruiting volunteer firefighters cannot be easily modified.

The purpose of the review is to identify successes, challenges and solutions by comparing the Yukon’s current system to the way other jurisdictions provide services. The external review will look at rural best practices and programs in other Canadian provinces and territories.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon Supreme Court orders judicial review of zero caribou quota

Just Posted

Amber Smith/Submitted A home burns in Keno City on Feb. 10. This was the second building to be destroyed by fire in the community this winter. Following the two fires in Keno, the Yukon government has put out a request for proposals for a full review of rural fire service in the Yukon.
Yukon government plans to review rural fire services after Keno incidents

“We are hopeful that this independent review will lead to some real, tangible solutions”

A young caribou is seen here in a snow squall just off the Dempster Highway. Concern about the caribou population’s decline has resulted in a zero quota for a local outfitter, triggering a court-ordered judicial review. (Peter Mather/Yukon News file)
Yukon Supreme Court orders judicial review of zero caribou quota

Yukon Big Game Outfitters was issued a zero quota for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 hunting seasons

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Crews remove snow in Whitehorse on November 4, 2020. With a record snowfall over the winter, the city is recommending a series of measures residents can take now to prevent flooding on their properties from the snowmelt in the spring.
Stopping a flood before it happens

As City of Whitehorse crews continue removing this year’s record snowfall from… Continue reading

Premier Sandy Silver speaks to media about the Path Forward plan for the territory after the legislative question period on March 8. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Students in full-time classes next month, travel bubbles planned for spring

The Yukon government announced plans to relax pandemic measures during March 10’s COVID-19 update

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton sits on the opposition side of the legislative assembly on March 8 after announcing his resignation from the Liberal party earlier that day. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Don Hutton resigns from Liberal caucus; endorses NDP leadership

Hutton said his concerns about alcohol abuse and addictions have gone unaddressed

A Housing First project on Fifth Avenue and Wood Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 5, 2019. The John Hopkins Society and Council of Yukon First Nations will take over on April 6. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Housing First takeover won’t result in program, staffing changes

The John Howard Society says they aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken

Voters enter the polling station at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre to cast their ballots in the 2015 Whitehorse municipal election. As the city preps for the 2021 municipal vote, council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw that would govern the election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Council moves closer to adopting election bylaw

First two readings pass

Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Health funding announced

Federal government provides three million for virtual healthcare

RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit have announced several Whitehorse arrests in their monthly crime reduction round-up for February. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
RCMP make four drug-related arrests

The Crime Reduction Unit observed two apparent drug transactions prior to arrests

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Public Health Nurse Angie Bartelen at the Yukon Convention Centre Clinic in Whitehorse on March 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
State of emergency extended for another 90 days

“Now we’re in a situation where we see the finish line.”

Dawson City city staff are asking residents for their input on a possible new recreation facility. (Yukon News file)
Rec centre consultation gets underway

As the City of Dawson looks at building a new recreation facility… Continue reading

The Yukon government says it is working towards finding a solution for Dawson area miners who may be impacted by City of Dawson plans and regulations. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Miner expresses frustration over town plan

Designation of claims changed to future planning

Team Yukon athletes wave flags at the 2012 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony in Whitehorse. The 2022 event in Wood Buffalo, Alta., has been postponed indefinitely. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)
2022 Arctic Winter Games postponed indefinitely

Wood Buffalo, Alta., Host Society committed to rescheduling at a later date

Most Read