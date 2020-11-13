The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in Whitehorse on Nov. 12. TD is the third Canadian bank that has decided not to fund development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in Whitehorse on Nov. 12. TD is the third Canadian bank that has decided not to fund development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon government opposes seismic testing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

A third bank, TD Canada, has pulled out of funding in the area

A third Canadian bank has decided not to fund development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) released a Climate Action Plan on Nov. 9 that includes a provision to not “provide any new project-specific financial services” related to exploration, development or production of oil and gas in the Arctic Circle, including ANWR.

The Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal have also joined the call to boycott projects.

But even as Canadian and American banks continue to announce they will not fund projects, the plan for the first lease sale in the area continues. The new president-elect has said he is opposed to the project, but the Bureau of Land Management expects to hold its first sale in the Coastal Plain in December 2021.

A U.S. lawsuit against the decision to allow the sales is ongoing.

On Oct. 23 the bureau released a proposal for seismic exploration in the eastside of the north slope area. The Kaktovik Iñupiat Corporation (KIC) has submitted a plan to conduct seismic tests that will use sensors to map the subsurface and provide data on potential oil and gas reserves.

Public comment on the proposal was open for two weeks and closed Nov. 6.

Vuntut Gwitchin citizens undertook a letter campaign in Old Crow to provide their public comments, in addition to supporting campaigns by CPAWS Yukon and the Alaska Wilderness League.

Both the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and the Gwich’in Tribal Council oppose the opening of ANWR to oil and gas.

“TD’s recognition of the need to protect this fragile environment comes at a time while the current administration is attempting to fast track destructive seismic exploration for this coming winter. With support of the public, and of organizations like TD, RBC and BMO, the Gwich’in Nation will be successful in our work to protect our sacred lands,” said Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm.

Tizya-Tramm added that drilling for oil and gas “would destroy one of the world’s great wild places, worsen the climate emergency and erode the Gwich’in way of life.”

One of the fundamental concerns about the project from the Gwich’in and environmental groups is that development could interfere with the Porcupine caribou herd. The herd uses the coastal plain as an important calving ground during their annual migration cycle.

The Yukon government has also submitted comments in opposition to the project because of the threat to the Porcupine caribou herd.

“We don’t support the permit as presented,” said Environment Minister Pauline Frost in a statement.

“We have provided significant scientific-based comments to the United States’ Bureau of Land Management to help guide necessary mitigations, like seasonal considerations, to help meet minimum standards in supporting development that does not unnecessarily impact Porcupine caribou. We have submitted our concerns into the permitting process and continue to urge the United States government to live up to their international commitments to protect the Porcupine caribou herd and its essential habitat in Alaska,” she said.

The program area for the proposed project encompasses 542,592 acres and work would begin around December 31, 2020. The company plans to contract a company called SAExploration to undertake the work.

The proposal estimates a work camp would need to be established to accommodate 180 people with around 40 to 50 trailers that would be moved with other heavy equipment on a snow trail, in addition to the construction of airstrips.

KIC has indicated it will use infrared radar systems to identify polar bear den sites prior to the survey, and would attempt to avoid interference with either bears or planned subsistence hunting during the course of work.

In its proposal the company insists that it has the intention and knowledge required to minimize environmental damage in the sensitive area.

The federal government has also submitted comments, primarily around threats to transboundary animals that are covered by international agreements including the Porcupine caribou, polar bear and migratory birds.

“In partnership with Indigenous and territorial governments, Canada has continued to raise significant concerns over development plans in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The schedule of this project extends into the time that caribou would arrive for calving in the refuge, and the project would foster future development on their core calving grounds,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a statement.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

ANWRVuntut Gwitchin First Nation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City hall, briefly

Just Posted

The son of Charabelle Silverfox, Zyrcye Menzi, stares out the window at his home while his father, Calvin Menzi, brushes the hair from his face on Oct. 20. Zyryce has not been able to touch his mother since March. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Mother at Whitehorse Correctional Centre unable to hold infant since March due to COVID-19 measures

Charabelle Silverfox was still breastfeeding her son when the jail suspended personal visits.

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 13, 2020

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in Whitehorse on Nov. 12. TD is the third Canadian bank that has decided not to fund development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon government opposes seismic testing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

A third bank, TD Canada, has pulled out of funding in the area

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Left hands and right hands in government

There’s an old cliché that government left hands don’t know what government… Continue reading

Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks during a press conference on March 7 in Whitehorse. Elliott announced the territory’s 24th COVID-19 case on Nov. 12. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 case confirmed in Whitehorse

Individuals should get tested if they have symptoms and visited A&W, Save On Foods on Nov. 6 and 8

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3. A public hearing will be held Nov. 23 on the proposed rezoning of 1308 Centennial St. from residential single zone to muli-residential zone. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Public hearing set on proposed rezoning

Change for 1308 Centennial St. passes first reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for the Yukon Permanent Art Collection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
YG doubles funding for permanent art collection acquisitions

The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for… Continue reading

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the Culture Quest fund, which is administered through The Klondike Institute of Arts and Culture. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)
September Culture Quest recipients announced

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the… Continue reading

Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek, centre, speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020. AFN is seeking nominations for the Yukon Regional Leadership Awards to be presented in January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nominations sought for leadership awards

As the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region gets set for its… Continue reading

The president of the Yukon Medical Association says he hopes the association, physicians and Whitehorse General Hospital can work together on short- and long-term solutions after a psychiatrist was assaulted by a patient last month. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Long-term solutions needed after assault on psychiatrist at Whitehorse hospital, YMA president says

Important not to further stigmatize people living with mental health issues, YMA president says

On Nov. 4 the Yukon government announced a partnership with the federal government that will see hundreds of low-income and moderate-income families receiving subsidies for the next seven years through the Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit. (Yukon News file)
New housing subsidy will offer rent relief to households making less than six figures

The Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit will provide between $200 and $800 a month for eligible applicants

Hikers walk along a riverbed near the Slim’s River (Ä’äy Chù) West trail in Kluane National Park on July 22. The river suddenly dried to a trickle four years ago after the receding of the Kaskawulsh glacier, which has affected the Yukon River chum salmon numbers. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Poor fall chum year make river piracy impact on Kluane salmon hard to tease out

This year was the first the bulk of the run consisted of fish hatched following 2016 river piracy

Most Read