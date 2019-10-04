Angélique Bernard, commissioner of the Yukon, outlines the priorities of the Yukon government in a throne speech on Oct. 3, during the first day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Oct. 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon government lays out priorities for fall sitting and beyond

Issues include addressing segregation at the Whitehorse jail and a ban on single-use plastic bags

An energy retrofit loan program; bans on conversion therapy and plastic bags; considering legislation on e-cigarettes and vaping.

These are priorities of the Yukon government as outlined by Angélique Bernard, commissioner of the Yukon, in a throne speech on Oct. 3, which coincided with the first day of the fall sitting.

In the New Year, the government is also to make amendments to the Assessment and Taxation Act in order to usher in an energy retrofit initiative for homeowners, akin to the domestic well water loan program, the commissioner announced.

“We’ve taken a look at how we can best reduce our emissions in the Yukon and this program really helps people not only reduce their emissions but their costs to heating their homes,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

Earlier in the year, the government had been engaging Yukoners on whether they’d like to see a surcharge placed on plastic bags. After first seeming as though the territory was heading that way, officials have no decided to implement an outright ban.

Asked about the change, Silver said, “I think what it came down to, in my opinion, was we asked Yukoners and the overall consensus, both from individuals and the business community, was a ban as opposed to a fee.”

Silver added that the ban is going to be implemented in the coming year.

“We are going to give some significant time for this significant change.”

There could be a new school coming down the pipes for Ross River, Silver confirmed, noting that such a development, if it goes ahead, would be further down the road.

“We need to get a stakeholder engagement about what a school looks like, what programming looks like, as well, and where it is.”

The current school has design flaws, the result of it being built on a bed of permafrost.

Stacey Hassard, the Yukon Party’s interim leader, said much of the throne speech could have been encapsulated in news releases. Doing so, he said, would have saved time.

“This could possibly take up three or four days with throne speech responses. I think the time could have been better spent on legislation issues that are important to Yukoners.”

Hassard said the speech was cut with re-announcements — on retrofits, for instance.

“They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so welcome to our 2016 NDP election platform,” said Kate White, leader of the NDP. “I’m ecstatic. I look forward to the progressive move of Yukon government. We also saw a lot of things we were working on in the last sitting.”

The NDP tabled a motion last sitting that called for a ban on single-use plastics, for instance.

White wants to know when conversion therapy will be banned in the territory.

Other issues to be tackled this sitting include introducing legislation that will turn Yukon College into a university, amendments to the Corrections Act in order to reform the use of segregation at Whitehorse’s prison and bringing in a “modern Liquor Act to balance business and consumer needs with measures to reduce alcohol-related harm, promote social responsibility and improve compliance.”

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Plans for Mah’s Point Two are back on
Next story
Opposition parties call for new approach to electoral reform

Just Posted

Opposition parties call for new approach to electoral reform

NDP plans motion for all-party committee to work on issue

Business and mining groups lay out their wish lists ahead of the election

Issues include affordable housing and the carbon tax

Yukon government lays out priorities for fall sitting and beyond

Issues include addressing segregation at the Whitehorse jail and a ban on single-use plastic bags

City of Whitehorse ponders new procurement policy

City continues efforts to draft new policy

Plans for Mah’s Point Two are back on

Provided they get more sales than last time, Mah’s Point Two expected to be finished in 2021

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Yukonomist: The North and Canada’s election campaign

It was inspiring to see one of the major party leaders kick… Continue reading

BreakOut West or Netflix this week? Organizer says support music

The festival, hosted in Whitehorse, runs from Oct. 2 to 6

VeloNorth’s Gravel Growler showcases club’s focus on fun and inclusion

“Hopefully they picked up on the vibe we’re trying to create around the new VeloNorth”

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Editorial: An emergency that lacks some urgency

Anyone driving past Whitehorse city hall last Monday may have thought there… Continue reading

Yukon Schools Mountain Bike Races continue to draw a big crowd

With two races down, 50 different riders have taken part so far

Most Read