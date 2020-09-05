Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley at the Government of Yukon COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on July 29. The government’s Yukon Business Relief Program will continue into the fall, announced Premier Sandy Silver at the weekly pandemic update on Sept. 2. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Yukon government extends relief program

“We know that businesses continue to need help”

The government’s Yukon Business Relief Program will continue into the fall, announced Premier Sandy Silver at the weekly pandemic update on Sept. 2.

“We’ll have more details about this program extension very, very soon as we navigate the repercussions of COVID-19. We know that businesses continue to need help,” Silver said.

Silver said the essential workers income support program will also be available until early November.

The Yukon government is also planning to update school bus routes by the end-of-day Sept. 4. Updated bus routes will take effect on Sept. 8.

“These registrations have now been processed and eligible students are being assigned a seat on the school bus, which is impacting existing bus routes,” reads a Sept. 3 release from the government.

The government said the changes are being made because of a high number of late registrations this year. Parents will be reached by email to be updated about bus numbers assigned seats.

New students on the bus do not need a school bus pass to board, but bus drivers will have updated lists. Bus passes will be provided by schools in the following week.

The government is in the process of procuring three additional school buses.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pondering port plans

Just Posted

Pondering port plans

Skagway mayor envisions partnerships with Yukon

Yukon Party calls for more oversight in use of Civil Emergency Measures Act

Premier said the opposition will get their say when the legislature resumes in October

Project aims to assess human impacts on Yukon River campsites

Efforts made to examine human impacts on the river

Nine-year sentence handed down in manslaughter case

Tyler Skookum sentenced for manslaughter

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Sept. 4, 2020

Yukon government extends relief program

“We know that businesses continue to need help”

Ottawa puts out statement opposing ANWR development

“Our rights, future and the land and animals cannot be bought yet others try to sell it”

Today’s mailbox: Aishihik alternatives and the ethics of cooperation

Letters to the editor published Sept. 4

South wildfire prevention project in Whitehorse will cost $1.6 million

The Fire Risk Reduction project will create a six kilometre fireguard along Copper Haul Road

Man arrested on gun charges following medical assistance call

Man arrested on gun charges following medical assistance call RCMP and EMS… Continue reading

Man charged after fake bomb threat towards the Yukon Arts Centre

Owen Williams is facing a charge each of public mischief and making a false alarm of fire

Sports groups receiving $1.7 million to cope with COVID-19 challenges

Around 70 to 90 groups are likely to receive funding to cope with financial difficulties

Minister of Northern Affairs takes virtual tour of First Nations’ green energy projects

Daniel Vandal said he was impressed by the resiliency of Yukon business owners and First Nations

Most Read