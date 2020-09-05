Yukon government extends relief program

“We know that businesses continue to need help”

Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley at the Government of Yukon COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on July 29. The government’s Yukon Business Relief Program will continue into the fall, announced Premier Sandy Silver at the weekly pandemic update on Sept. 2. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

The government’s Yukon Business Relief Program will continue into the fall, announced Premier Sandy Silver at the weekly pandemic update on Sept. 2.

“We’ll have more details about this program extension very, very soon as we navigate the repercussions of COVID-19. We know that businesses continue to need help,” Silver said.

Silver said the essential workers income support program will also be available until early November.

The Yukon government is also planning to update school bus routes by the end-of-day Sept. 4. Updated bus routes will take effect on Sept. 8.

“These registrations have now been processed and eligible students are being assigned a seat on the school bus, which is impacting existing bus routes,” reads a Sept. 3 release from the government.

The government said the changes are being made because of a high number of late registrations this year. Parents will be reached by email to be updated about bus numbers assigned seats.

New students on the bus do not need a school bus pass to board, but bus drivers will have updated lists. Bus passes will be provided by schools in the following week.

The government is in the process of procuring three additional school buses.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus