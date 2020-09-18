Yukon Government extends education review

The Yukon government is extending the timeline of its review of inclusive and special education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consultant’s final report will be shared by the end of March 2021. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government is extending the timeline of its review of inclusive and special education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, it is more important than ever to reflect and identify the barriers and opportunities that are before us to ensure that students are supported,” said Minister of Education Tracy-Anne McPhee.

The review of special and inclusive education began in February 2020. The purpose is to identify existing barriers and challenges for families and students with special needs and examine what other jurisdictions are doing.

While some meetings did take place, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the process scheduled for April and May.

Feedback gathering has been rescheduled to fall. Online tools as well as focus groups will be used to gather ideas from students, families, partners, school communities, Yukon First Nations and staff.

The consultant’s final report will be shared by the end of March 2021.

“It’s unfortunate the work had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but it has provided a good opportunity to reflect on the process and on the discussions that have happened so far. I hope this interim update can inspire people to start thinking about their own stories with inclusive and special education, and the kinds of changes they’d like to see,” said Nikki Yee, an independent review consultant working on the project, in a statement.

