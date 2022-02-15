Yukon government discontinuing vehicle registration decals

Vehicle registration decals will no longer be displayed after March 1, 2022. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)

The days of the Yukon licence plate decal are numbered.

In a Feb. 15 statement, the Yukon government highlighted plans to modernize motor vehicle and commercial carrier services beginning March 1.

Among the initiatives are new online services that will eliminate the decals. Yukoners will continue to be able to access services in person, but the new options will also allow vehicle owners to print their own registration card with the renewal effective immediately given that decals no longer exist.

Vehicle owners continue to be responsible for keeping their registration up to date and having a copy in their vehicle, the territory noted.

Other new services will include driver abstract requests that can be made online and digital applications for a library of commercial carrier permits.

“By providing new online services and eliminating licence plate registration decals, we are saving Yukoners and commercial carriers both valuable time and money while continuing to ensure our roads remain safe for everyone,” Minister of Highways and Public Works Nils Clarke said. “The Yukon government will continue to look for ways to digitize services, streamline processes and make our systems more environmentally friendly.”

(Stephanie Waddell)

Vehicles