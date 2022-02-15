Vehicle registration decals will no longer be displayed after March 1, 2022. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)

Vehicle registration decals will no longer be displayed after March 1, 2022. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)

Yukon government discontinuing vehicle registration decals

The days of the Yukon licence plate decal are numbered.

In a Feb. 15 statement, the Yukon government highlighted plans to modernize motor vehicle and commercial carrier services beginning March 1.

Among the initiatives are new online services that will eliminate the decals. Yukoners will continue to be able to access services in person, but the new options will also allow vehicle owners to print their own registration card with the renewal effective immediately given that decals no longer exist.

Vehicle owners continue to be responsible for keeping their registration up to date and having a copy in their vehicle, the territory noted.

Other new services will include driver abstract requests that can be made online and digital applications for a library of commercial carrier permits.

“By providing new online services and eliminating licence plate registration decals, we are saving Yukoners and commercial carriers both valuable time and money while continuing to ensure our roads remain safe for everyone,” Minister of Highways and Public Works Nils Clarke said. “The Yukon government will continue to look for ways to digitize services, streamline processes and make our systems more environmentally friendly.”

(Stephanie Waddell)

Vehicles

Previous story
PHOTOS: Candlelit vigil, mandate protest and counter-protest mark weekend

Just Posted

Vehicle registration decals will no longer be displayed after March 1, 2022. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)
Yukon government discontinuing vehicle registration decals

Yukoners lit candles and sang songs during an evening vigil on Feb. 11 outside the Whitehorse United Church. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
PHOTOS: Candlelit vigil, mandate protest and counter-protest mark weekend

Dahria Beatty of Whitehorse, Yukon, competes in the women’s sprint free qualifications at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Beatty helps bring Canadian women to ninth place finish in relay

The city’s manager of property management Peter O’Blenes reviews plans for a new Whitehorse City Hall during a technical briefing Feb. 10. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Tender released for new Whitehorse city hall