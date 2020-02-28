Yukon government discontinues lawsuit over Dawson wastewater treatment plant

The Yukon government has discontinued its lawsuit against Corix Water Systems, a British Columbia-based contractor that built Dawson City’s troubled wastewater treatment facility.

A lawyer for the government filed a notice of discontinuance to the Yukon Supreme Court Feb. 19.

It was not immediately clear why the Yukon government decided to stop pursuing the legal action.

A spokesperson for the Department of Community Services said on Feb. 26 that a statement would likely be released by Feb. 28, and that until then, the department would not be commenting.

The statement was not made public before press time.

The Yukon government took Corix to court in February 2017, alleging in a statement of claim that the plant, which has been running since 2012, doesn’t work and that Corix wouldn’t fix it. It was seeking $27 million from the company, which was the value of the contract to design and build the plant.

Corix ran the plant until 2017, when the territorial government took over.

The Yukon government announced in January 2019 that it would be shuttering the plant by 2026, describing the cost to run the facility — $950,000 — as unsustainable.

Dawson’s town council voted earlier this year to replace it with a sewage lagoon.

With files from Ashley Joannou and Julien Gignac

