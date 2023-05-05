Yukon government deputy minister resigns to become NVD CEO

Yukon government sign seen on April 26, 2022. Michael Hale is leaving the Yukon government to take the lead at Northern Vision Development Limited Partnership. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A deputy minister is leaving the Yukon government to take the lead at Northern Vision Development Limited Partnership (widely known as NVD).

In a May 1 release, the Yukon government announced Michael Hale, deputy minister for the Executive Council Office and cabinet secretary, has resigned. Former premier Sandy Silver, who remains a cabinet minister and Klondike MLA, appointed Hale to the position on Jan. 11.

“I would like to thank Michael for his many years of public service and leadership with the Yukon government,” Premier Ranj Pillai said in the release.

“I wish him well with his future endeavors in the private sector.”

Later on May 1, NVD board of directors chair and current chief executive officer Rich Thompson announced via a release that Hale will join the private company as chief executive officer, among other changes to its board and senior management. Thompson will continue on as chair and interim chief financial officer as the company looks to permanently fill that position.

Hale held the position of NVD’s chief operating officer from 2019 to the end of 2021.

“Mr. Hale made a tremendous contribution to NVD in his first tenure with us, especially in navigating the COVID-19 lockdown challenges and helping to bring Yukon’s first significant private independent living facility, Normandy Manor, to life,” Thompson said in the release.

“He is a strategic thinker with a broad skill set and is admired by the team at NVD. We look forward to his presence supercharging NVD’s growth.”

NVD’s incoming chief executive officer is quoted in the release.

“NVD has made a huge commitment to the Yukon community through its thoughtful growth over the past two decades. I am delighted to be returning to the fold,” Hale said.

“There are so many possibilities to have a tremendous impact in Northern Canada while providing solid returns to the supportive NVD unitholders who have showed so much faith in the partnership over the years.”

In the release, John McConnell, the chief executive officer of Victoria Gold, and Jennifer Byram, the vice president of Pelly Construction Ltd., have been appointed to NVD’s board of directors.

According to the release, NVD runs six hotels, which is soon to be seven with the addition of Hyatt Place on Main Street in Whitehorse in 2024, as well as residential and commercial properties in the Yukon. NVD operates the 84-unit Normandy Living independent living facility in partnership with Ketza Group and Borud Enterprises.

Hale previously served as deputy minister for the territorial government’s Health and Social Services department, where he was responsible for the delivery of health services and the integration of a new public health authority, according to his biography in a previous government release on his appointment.

Deputy ministers make between around $194,000 to $259,000 per year, according to the Yukon government’s pay grid.

In his bio, Hale has lived in the Yukon for more than two decades. He has worked in journalism, the public service and the private sector. He has served as chief of staff to the premier, vice-president of operations for the Yukon Housing Corporation and assistant deputy minister and chief negotiator for the Yukon government’s Aboriginal relations division.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com