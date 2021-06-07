Yukon government denies allegations in former mine engineer’s lawsuit

The Yukon government has denied legal allegations raised by a former chief mine engineer.

Paul Christman’s lawsuit, filed in May, alleged that he was “constructively dismissed” from his role as chief mine engineer following a conflict over the environmental assessment, licensing and financial security amount for a mine owned by Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Christman alleges his superiors in the department of energy, mines and resources circumvented his authority, eventually forcing him out of his job. The conflict began in 2019.

The government’s May 20 statement of defence denies all of the facts set out in Christman’s statement of claim and is seeking to have the case dismissed with costs.

The conflict between Christman and Golden Predator came to a head in a verbal exchange at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in early 2020. He is now facing a slander suit from Golden Predator and its CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff over statements he is alleged to have made at the conference.

None of the allegations in either lawsuit have been proven in court.

(Jim Elliot)

