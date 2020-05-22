Government approved highway routes through the Yukon for those traveling back to Alaska from south of 60. (Yukon News composite)

Yukon government clarifies businesses available to travellers

Travellers can stop anywhere along the approved route in one of the marked communities

The Yukon government has clarified that the names of businesses attached to maps given to those transiting the territories was never meant to be a definitive list of eligible places to stop after opposition expressed concerns of businesses being left off the list.

Community Services information officers Maria Gosselin and Diana Dryburgh-Moraal provided clarifications on where travelers can stop.

Gosselin said the first run of maps, released on May 8, included individual business listings of places to stop to get necessities.

“We were attempting to provide a few suggested options for travelers along their designated route,” Gosselin said.

Travellers are given one of four maps, depending on the destination in Alaska and or point of entry to the territory, outlining which roads travellers are allowed to be on during their 24-hour transit through the Yukon. The four routes are Watson Lake to the northern Alaska border; the Highway 37 junction to the same border crossing; Watson Lake to Haines, Alaska; and Watson Lake to Skagway, Alaska.

People transiting through the Yukon are allowed to stop for gas, food or fuel at businesses as long as it on the specific mandated route.

The map includes a sheet of instructions on the Yukon’s COVID-19 orders, including the fact travellers have 24 hours to get through the territory.

Dryburgh-Moraal clarified that the original run of maps never limited travellers to the listed businesses. They could stop to get essentials at any location along the approved route.

Gosselin said the territory decided to remove business listings and instead of marking businesses, it was decided to mark communities where people could stop for essentials. Travellers must stick to the marked communities for stops.

Dryburgh-Moraal explained that this was changed because there were too many businesses to list on the handout.

“Businesses were removed because these are printed on letter-sized paper and there’s simply not enough room to list every potential business a traveller could encounter along the highways,” Dryburgh-Moraal said. “Instead, we’ve starred the communities where travellers can stop along the highway (their designated travel corridor) to access gas, food and accommodation, if needed.”

She clarified that as long as the stop is along the approved route, it is acceptable. No one transitioning through the territory should go off the mandated route, she said, meaning an American driving through the territory to get back to Alaska should not be in downtown Whitehorse.

There are however, legitimate reasons why people are seeing Alaska plates in downtown Whitehorse. Both Skagway and Haines residents are permitted to come to Whitehorse for an “essential purpose,” like groceries.

Americans could also be in the territory to perform a critical or essential service, she adds.

“(The list) was not intended to be exhaustive, and was meant to simply provide examples of food, gas, and lodging along the routes in question,” Dryburgh-Moraal said.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eight people arrested over three days on drug-related charges
Next story
Two-thirds of Yukon businesses surveyed by StatsCan say COVID-19 has had negative impact

Just Posted

Restaurants and personal services businesses to open next week

Industry-specific guidelines for reopening are available online

EDITORIAL: Good science means accepting new information and adjusting accordingly

While COVID-19 has been making international headlines since early 2020, the day… Continue reading

Find-a-doctor program matches 436 Yukoners with physicians, 757 still waiting

The program launched in November 2019

Two-thirds of Yukon businesses surveyed by StatsCan say COVID-19 has had negative impact

More than 50 per cent expect quick return to normal once physical distancing restrictions lifted

Business relief program extended to July, new tenders on the way

Eighty tenders have been issued so far in 2020; double the amount for this time last year

Today’s mailbox: Healthcare, COVID-19 and taxes

Letters to the editor published May 22

Yukon Teachers’ Association elects new president

Holy Family Elementary School principal Ted Hupé has been elected president of… Continue reading

Yukon government clarifies businesses available to travellers

Travellers can stop anywhere along the approved route in one of the marked communities

Eight people arrested over three days on drug-related charges

The Yukon RCMP’s crime reduction unit arrested eight people in the span… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Rezoning… Continue reading

Liard First Nation postpones chief, council election

Liard First Nation (LFN) has postponed the election for chief and council… Continue reading

Yukon government releases policing priorities

The Yukon government has released its policing priorities for 2020-21. The government… Continue reading

Youth arrested after 36 windows broken at École Emilie Tremblay

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested a youth after three-dozen windows were broken at… Continue reading

Most Read