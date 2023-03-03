Yukon government banning TikTok on government-issued devices

News came in the House in response to prompt from the Yukon Party

The TikTok app opens on a personal mobile device on March 2. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is banning TikTok on government-issued devices.

The territorial government is following the lead of the federal government, provincial governments and other countries.

The news came in response to a question about a ban raised by Yukon Party MLA for Lake Laberge Brad Cathers on the first day of the 2023 spring sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly.

Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke responded that all Yukon government-issued mobile phones will be prevented from downloading the app.

He said employees will be informed through a note that would be released on March 2.

Just a few hours prior to Clarke making the announcement in the House, Renée Francoeur in cabinet communications confirmed by email that no one in the cabinet office has TikTok on their devices.

In the email, Francoeur said the full list of Yukon government accounts includes Climate Change and Energy Solutions, Team Yukon, Yukon Public Libraries and Yukon Wildlife Viewing.

Yukon Protective Services has been inactive on TikTok for a couple of years, she said.

