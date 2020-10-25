Yukon government asks for Takhini elk lawsuit to be struck

The Yukon government is asking for all claims in a lawsuit over the Takhini elk herd be struck by the court. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government is asking for all claims in a lawsuit over the Takhini elk herd be struck by the court.

The government filed its notice of application to the Yukon Supreme Court Oct. 2.

It was in response to a statement of claim filed earlier this year by ranchers Wayne and Alison Grove, co-owners of the El Dorado Ranch. The Groves are alleging that the Takhini elk herd, which were introduced into the Takhini Valley between 1951 and 1994, has been improperly managed. As a result, they claim, the herd is now a nuisance, with animals damaging their property and negatively impacting their livelihoods.

The government’s application is asking the court to strike down the lawsuit’s claims “in their entirety,” without giving the Groves the opportunity to amend their statement of claim.

The Groves have filed a response opposing the application, which hasn’t been heard in court yet.

FarmingYukon courts