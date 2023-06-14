Yukon government appoints Doris Bill to housing corporation

Doris Bill was appointed as chair of the Yukon Housing Corporation on May 15. (Courtesy/Doris Bill)

The Yukon government has appointed Doris Bill as the new chair of the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC).

The three-year term appointment was made on May 15, according to a joint statement from cabinet communications and the YHC.

Bill was the chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation from 2014 until 2022. She was born in Whitehorse and has family roots throughout the territory.

The statement said she has championed many social issues, such as community safety and housing. It added that her diverse experience and unique insights into community housing issues will position her as a “trusted and inspiring leader” of YHC’s board.

The board plays a key role in setting and monitoring the strategic direction and financial stewardship of YHC as it works to deliver innovative housing solutions across the territory.

Priorities for the board include advancing a new five-year strategic plan, capital projects and tabling the corporation’s annual report in the Yukon Legislative Assembly, the statement said.

Bill said she is honoured to accept the appointment and looking forward to working collaboratively with the board, YHC and the community to ensure affordable and equitable housing solutions for all Yukoners.

Premier Ranj Pillai said with her extensive knowledge and experience, the territory is fortunate to have Bill’s leadership “strengthen our efforts to enhance housing throughout the territory.”

Pillai said the board will provide guidance and strive to develop the corporation’s forthcoming five-year strategic plan.

The current YHC Board members are: Anne Kennedy, Christine Mahar, Larry Bagnell, Megan Grudeski, and deputy chair Richard Laberge.

