Yukon government announces technology rebates for vaccine verification

Two new funding programs through the Yukon government have been announced that aim to assist Yukon businesses and organization impacted by the new public health measures.

Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai announced the programs Nov. 25.

The Yukon Emergency Relief Program will be available to businesses and non-government organizations impacted by measures introduced under the Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA). It will fund eligible fixed costs for businesses and non-recoverable expenses that were incurred by organizations for events cancelled or significantly altered due to the measures.

The relief program will expire two weeks after CEMA orders have been lifted.

The Vaccine Verification Rebate will provide a 50 per cent rebate to a maximum of $500 towards equipment purchased for checking vaccine status. It’s available to businesses and organizations required to ensure people have two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The program will apply retroactively to Nov. 8 and expire on Dec. 20 with an application deadline of Jan. 31, 2022.

“I want to recognize our local businesses and organizations for their commitment to adhering to the new public health measures introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Yukoners,” Pillai said. “It is important that we all do our best to keep Yukoners safe. My hope is that these new programs will help ease the burden they face and provide a sense of stability during these uncertain times.”

