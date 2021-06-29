Yukon government announces 24 new COVID-19 cases

There are 136 cases active in the territory

The Yukon government reported an increase of 24 COVID-19 cases on June 28. The increase brings the total number of cases active in the territory to 136.

The majority of the new cases identified since noon on June 27 are in Whitehorse. According to the government, investigation and contact tracing is underway.

Since June 1, 114 people affected by the present outbreak have recovered.

“COVID-19 is being widely transmitted throughout Yukon, primarily affecting unvaccinated people and is now present in most Yukon communities. Twelve of 14 communities are home to COVID-19 positive people,” a statement from the Yukon government reads.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley repeated an appeal for Yukoners to get vaccinated and keep their number of contacts small.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue to see the case count rise. We must all prepare ourselves for things to look different over the weeks to come. At the same time, we need to stick together and stay calm,” Hanley said.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is being asked to seek testing.

Those who want a test can call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online. Drive-up testing is available from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

Rural Yukoners should book a test through their community’s health centre.

(Jim Elliot)

Coronavirus