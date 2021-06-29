Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)

Yukon government announces 24 new COVID-19 cases

There are 136 cases active in the territory

The Yukon government reported an increase of 24 COVID-19 cases on June 28. The increase brings the total number of cases active in the territory to 136.

The majority of the new cases identified since noon on June 27 are in Whitehorse. According to the government, investigation and contact tracing is underway.

Since June 1, 114 people affected by the present outbreak have recovered.

“COVID-19 is being widely transmitted throughout Yukon, primarily affecting unvaccinated people and is now present in most Yukon communities. Twelve of 14 communities are home to COVID-19 positive people,” a statement from the Yukon government reads.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley repeated an appeal for Yukoners to get vaccinated and keep their number of contacts small.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue to see the case count rise. We must all prepare ourselves for things to look different over the weeks to come. At the same time, we need to stick together and stay calm,” Hanley said.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is being asked to seek testing.

Those who want a test can call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online. Drive-up testing is available from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

Rural Yukoners should book a test through their community’s health centre.

(Jim Elliot)

Coronavirus

Previous story
Two-Eyed Seeing program established at Yukon University
Next story
N.W.T.’s Acho Dene Koe First Nation not supporting Alaska-Alberta railway

Just Posted

Daqualama Jocelyn Joe-Strack has been named the Research Chair in Indigenous Knowledge. Photo by Mike Rudyk
Two-Eyed Seeing program established at Yukon University

Nathan Hine, originally from Alberta,has been identified as the man whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Laberge in May 2016. (RCMP image)
Man whose body was found near Lake Laberge in 2016 identified

A ceremonial demolition of the former residential school in Lower Post will happen June 30. Crystal Schick/ Yukon News
The demolition of Lower Post’s former residential school will go ahead

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 measures in place as first true “wave” hits the territory