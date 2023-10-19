Yukon government accuses opposition of attacking free speech

The Yukon government is accusing the opposition of attacking free speech for putting forward a motion that supports a recommendation from an all-party committee.

Yukon Party Lake Laberge MLA Brad Cathers gave the notice of motion in writing to the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 17. Cathers told the News by phone later that afternoon that if passed, it would lead to the report containing the recommendation by the standing committee on rules, elections and privileges being accepted.

In the report, the committee is recommending that the government house leader and at least one opposition party house leader agree that a ministerial statement should be delivered that day. The report was tabled on the first day of the fall sitting by Yukon Liberal Party Whitehorse West MLA Richard Mostyn.

The committee is made up of two Yukon Liberal Party MLAs (including Mostyn), two Yukon Party MLAs (including Cathers) and a Yukon NDP MLA.

“If moved and passed, this will limit debate in the house and have a significant and negative impact on ministers’ ability to provide information to the legislative assembly and the public,” reads an email statement from cabinet communications on Oct. 17.

“This is a significant attack on free speech by the opposition, as it will require concurrence from opposition party house leaders on the topic and text of ministerial statements. We do not believe that the opposition should be able to gatekeep or censor government information intended for the public.”

As part of the daily routine in the legislative assembly, ministers are given an opportunity to speak for up to four minutes before a member of each opposition party is provided with a chance to respond within four minutes. Then the minister can respond to the opposition’s questions and remarks.

The ministerial statement is supposed to be provided to the opposition by 11 a.m. to give them time to prepare their responses.

Cathers argued that ministerial statements aren’t the best use of time because the content often repeats things that are covered in press releases or isn’t a new announcement.

He said the government is disrespecting the committee’s decision.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time in history that any government has ever refused to bring forward a motion for concurrence to accept an all-party committee report,” Cathers said.

“It really is just silly games being played by the Liberal government and throwing up roadblocks because of the fact that they no longer have a majority on all-party committees, and they obviously did not like the decision that was reached by a majority of members on this committee.”

The opposition selects motions for debate every other Wednesday when the house sits.

The Yukon NDP supports the motion, according to Whitehorse Centre MLA Lane Tredger. Tredger served as a substitute on the committee, eventually replacing Vuntut Gwitchin MLA Annie Blake of the Yukon NDP.

“We’re concerned that they’re repeating things that have been said elsewhere, like in press releases. We’re also hearing a lot of ministerial statements on topics that aren’t really pressing for voters to hear about,” Tredger said by phone on Oct. 17.

Tredger said the legislative assembly is for “all the MLAs.”

“We collectively as a group decide the rules of the legislature. The government has a huge amount of power to say what is debated for most of the day, but it’s up to all of us together to set the rules,” they said.

“The Liberals aren’t a majority government and so they don’t, they have, they’re forced to work with the other parties on what they want, what gets said and what’s get debated, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com