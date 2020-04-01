Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media about the sixth case of COVID-19 to appear in the territory during press conference in Whitehorse on April 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon gets sixth case of COVID-19, three have recovered

Dr. Brendan Hanley said there is a sixth case in Whitehorse but three have recovered

A sixth Yukoner has tested positive for COVID-19 but the territory is reporting that three of the previous cases are now classed as recovered.

Yukon’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Brendan Hanley made the announcements at a press conference on April 1. He said it was odd to call the announcement of yet another case good news, but felt this update contained positive news overall.

The sixth case is an individual from the Whitehorse area. No name was made public. The individual returned to the territory two weeks ago after travelling in Europe, self-isolated as ordered, and symptoms developed.

Hanley said this person is doing well. He added that the other five Yukoners who tested positive are also doing well.

Some family contacts of the new case are now self-isolating as a result of the positive test as a precautionary measure.

He said three of the previous cases have fully recovered from COVID-19 and completed their isolations.

“We’re pleased to be able to add the recovered category to our three-day-a-week update,” Hanley said.

Hanley also explained what “recovered” means. To be considered recovered the individual in question must be asymptomatic, have no more symptoms and have been in isolation a minimum of 14 days.

“Once they have cleared their symptoms, and finished their time in isolation, they are no longer infectious,” Hanley said.

He explained that the Yukon is in a good position with no cases outside of Whitehorse and everyone doing well.

The 14-day self-isolation order is for anyone who comes into the Yukon from the Outside, said Hanley explaining that workers must follow this order before they can go to the work camps to insure communities are not at risk of exposure to the virus.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitehorse city council raises possibility of extending property tax deadline

Just Posted

Yukon gets sixth case of COVID-19, three have recovered

Dr. Brendan Hanley said there is a sixth case in Whitehorse but three have recovered

White River First Nation calls on premier to stop mining activity

An influx of miners in the area is causing concern

Whitehorse city council raises possibility of extending property tax deadline

Issue falls under Yukon’s tax act

Whitehorse city council holds off on purchasing Seventh Avenue property

Would be a “costly endeavour for the city”, says councillor

VGFN passing emergency legislation to better screen for travellers entering the community

The move follows the unwelcome arrival of two people from Quebec last week

Victoria Gold still operating Eagle Gold mine with COVID-19 precautions in place

The mine is still in operation but with precautions, including social distancing, in place

YTA, Yukon government reach agreement on hiring dispute out of court

YTA’s petition was set to be heard March 25 but was called off after the parties reached an agreement

City hall, briefly

Here’s a look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its… Continue reading

Skagway has resolve in the COVID-19 struggle, mayor says

Skagway mayor said border access is important for residents.

Yukonomist: Steering your business through COVID-19

While “proofing” your business against the impacts might not be possible, being prepared is.

History Hunter: How the Yukon was spared the influenza pandemic of 1918

The isolation of the Yukon then afford the territory some protection that it doesn’t have today

Whitehorse city council contemplates OCP change for section of the tank farm

Change would allow for commercial industrial use instead of current residential classification

Truck slides off Dempster Highway

The truck left the road around 4 p.m. on March 19. The highway was closed until March 21 for cleanup.

Most Read