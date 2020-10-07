Yukon Forum held

Premier Sandy Silver and Council of Yukon First Nations Chief Peter Johnston at the fall 2020 Yukon Forum at the Carcross Tagish First Nation Learning Centre on Oct. 2. (Alistair Maitland/CYFN)

The premier and Yukon government cabinet met with the Council of Yukon First Nation’s Grand Chief and Yukon First Nations Chiefs on Oct. 2 for the Yukon Forum.

The closed forum takes place four times a year.

This meeting focused on COVID-19, off-road vehicle regulation, healthcare reform, Yukon River salmon runs, land use planning, and missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit individuals, according to the government.

“You know, while we continue to manage through these unprecedented times, it’s really important that the governments work together and carry on,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston told reporters he has been in communication with the federal government to ensure that First Nations will be part of economic recovery efforts.

“Equally as important is to ensure that our citizens and community members are well versed and ready to take on these initiatives,” he said.

Johnston said the open border with British Columbia has been important both for tourism and for close knit families and communities in both northern B.C. and the Yukon.

