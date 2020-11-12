Alkan Air Flight Academy chief flight instructor Lance Appleford leans on a Cessna Skyhawk 172 M in Whitehorse on November 4, 2020. Appleford is the first pilot examiner in the territory since 2013. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Alkan Air Flight Academy chief flight instructor Lance Appleford leans on a Cessna Skyhawk 172 M in Whitehorse on November 4, 2020. Appleford is the first pilot examiner in the territory since 2013. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon flight instructor earns pilot examiner accreditation

Prospective pilots no longer have to wait for Outside examiner to visit territory

Yukoners working to earn their private and commercial pilots license will now have more flexible options testing with Alkan Air Flight Academy chief flight instructor Lance Appleford taking on the role as pilot examiner.

The last time there was a pilot examiner in the territory was in 2013.

Appleford recently returned from Edmonton where he spent a week getting his pilot examiner accreditation through Transport Canada.

After the required two weeks of self-isolation back home in the Yukon, Appleford is ready to take on his additional role as pilot examiner with the flight school and that means students waiting to be tested for their licences are better able to book their exams at a time that works for them.

Previous to Appleford getting his accreditation, the flight school typically brought pilot examiners in from British Columbia for a few days at a time about every three months, Appleford said.

That was before COVID-19 hit, closing borders and taking its toll on the economy.

While the border between the territory and B.C. is now opened, the situation had officials at the flight school looking at what it could do to ensure students are able to test for their licences at times the school can’t get examiners into the territory.

At any given time, Appleford said, there’s between 30 and 40 part- and full-time students working towards their flight test, which can be a somewhat dissatisfactory experience when waiting for an examiner to visit the territory.

Previously, students would be told when an examiner was coming up and would either have to be ready for that date or wait for a subsequent visit a few months down the road to be tested if they weren’t ready. Weather issues can also impact flight tests when an examiner is in the territory.

Ultimately officials decided to send Appleford to Edmonton for the training and accreditation that would provide an in-house pilot examiner at the school.

Appleford said he was pleased with the training provided by two Transport Canada staff, noting becoming a pilot examiner “seemed like the right fit” for him.

Lance Appleford takes the student side of the aircraft so his instructor pilot student can practice teaching during the flight in Whitehorse on November 5, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

There are a number of benefits for the school and its students as the cost of flight exams could come down as per diems, hotels and such will no longer have to be covered for the visiting examiner.

It also means that prospective pilots can book their flight test when they’re ready for the test.

“They can book (their flight exam) with me anytime,” Appleford said, adding that students at the school already know him in his role as chief flight instructor which he’s hoping will help them feel more comfortable about the exam.

“Alkan Air’s Flight Academy was created by, and for, Yukoners so our team is very proud to have Lance certified to conduct flight tests,” Alkan Air president Wendy Tayler said in a statement.

“Investing in Yukoners is key to everything Alkan undertakes and we look forward to local pilots in our flight school receiving this additional service and becoming part of our strong and rewarding aviation industry right here at home.”

Appleford’s own flight career began years ago when he was working as an English as a second language teacher in Korea and Taiwan.

He came back to his former home in Toronto on a break for a couple of months and while he saw many old friends he was hoping to see, he also found many were busy with their own careers, families and lives.

Somewhat bored, he said when he heard a radio ad to take part in a 20 minute flight from Toronto Island for $40, he headed down there and took in that first instructional flight.

“I was hooked,” he said as he recalled talking with the instructor about getting his private pilot’s licence and soon working to get his required 45 hours of flight time required before the examination.

“I flapped down my money at that school,” he said.

After getting his private licence he returned to teaching English in Taiwan, saving money so that he could get his commercial license when he returned to Canada.

In moving to a career as a pilot, he has incorporated his skills as a teacher as well.

He began his flight-training career at Moncton Flight College where he led an English for pilots program for students from China who were studying at the New Brunswick flight school.

After his time there, he made his way north over nearly a dozen years before joining Alkan Air as part of its air ambulance team.

It was after two years as a medevac pilot with Alkan Air that he moved to the flight school and has since taken on the role as the school’s chief flight instructor.

While COVID-19 continues to impact the flight industry and has altered some of the school’s operations, Appleford said prospective pilots are continuing to train at the flight school and interest in the school remains strong.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
September Culture Quest recipients announced

Just Posted

Members of the Porter Creek Secondary School Gender and Sexuality Alliance pose for a photo outside the Yukon Legislature after the ban on conversion therapy became law on Nov. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
New laws ban anti-gay, anti-trans therapy and enable leave for domestic violence

The two new laws received official assent in the House on Nov. 9

The main atrium of Paul-mile Mercier Secondary School Community Centre in Whitehorse on Nov. 9. The new high school will have its first day on Nov. 13. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Le Centre scolaire secondaire communautaire Paul-Émile Mercier to welcome first students on Friday

Multi-use classrooms outfitted with sitting and standing desks, plenty of windows, moveable… Continue reading

A Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The City of Whitehorse has unveiled its proposed capital budget for 2021 — totalling $30.9 million — with council members approving first reading for the spending plan Nov. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City would spend $30.9 million on capital projects in 2021

Capital budget focuses largely on new buildings

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a Yukon government press conference on June 9 in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
MAD theatre program returns to Wood Street space

Hanley also cautioned travellers to observe new B.C. restrictions

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Several hundred people showed up for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on Nov. 11, 2018.
Whitehorse Remembrance Day ceremony will be broadcast live

Despite lack of in-person ceremony this year, still lots of ways to pay tribute

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the Culture Quest fund, which is administered through The Klondike Institute of Arts and Culture. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)
September Culture Quest recipients announced

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the… Continue reading

Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek, centre, speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020. AFN is seeking nominations for the Yukon Regional Leadership Awards to be presented in January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nominations sought for leadership awards

As the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region gets set for its… Continue reading

The president of the Yukon Medical Association says he hopes the association, physicians and Whitehorse General Hospital can work together on short- and long-term solutions after a psychiatrist was assaulted by a patient last month. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Long-term solutions needed after assault on psychiatrist at Whitehorse hospital, YMA president says

Important not to further stigmatize people living with mental health issues, YMA president says

Yukon News file On Nov. 4 the Yukon government announced a partnership with the federal government that will see hundreds of low-income and moderate-income families receiving subsidies for the next seven years through the Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit.
New housing subsidy will offer rent relief to households making less than six figures

The Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit will provide between $200 and $800 a month for eligible applicants

Hikers walk along a riverbed near the Slim’s River (Ä’äy Chù) West trail in Kluane National Park on July 22. The river suddenly dried to a trickle four years ago after the receding of the Kaskawulsh glacier, which has affected the Yukon River chum salmon numbers. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Poor fall chum year make river piracy impact on Kluane salmon hard to tease out

This year was the first the bulk of the run consisted of fish hatched following 2016 river piracy

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: The Power of Spend

Innovation is a buzzword heard in economic development meetings from Whitehorse to… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Time changes and valuing nurses

Letters to the editor published Nov. 6, 2020

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read

  • Yukon flight instructor earns pilot examiner accreditation

    Prospective pilots no longer have to wait for Outside examiner to visit territory

    Alkan Air Flight Academy chief flight instructor Lance Appleford leans on a Cessna Skyhawk 172 M in Whitehorse on November 4, 2020. Appleford is the first pilot examiner in the territory since 2013. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

  • Yukonomist: The Power of Spend

    Innovation is a buzzword heard in economic development meetings from Whitehorse to…

    Yukonomist Keith Halliday