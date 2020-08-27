Five First Nations will be undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth a total of $1.42 million.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file A vehicle fuels up at Integra Tire gas station in Whitehorse on Jan. 24, 2019. The $1.42 million portion of federal Gas Tax Funding going towards First Nations in the territory will fund community improvements towards clean drinking water and road safety in five communities.

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

The portion of federal Gas Tax Fund going towards First Nations in the territory will fund community improvements towards clean drinking water and road safety in five communities.

In total the funding for those upgrades amounts to $1.42 million.

The $16.5 million Gas Tax Fund is collected by the Yukon government and allocated to Yukon’s eight municipalities, 14 First Nations and unincorporated communities.

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation have purchased a new water truck and sewer truck to deliver clean drinking water in Old Crow. The upgrades replace aging equipment.

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations have installed solar panels installed on the Da Ku Cultural Centre. Kwanlin Dün First Nation has also upgraded the Jackson Lake Facility with solar panels and other upgrades for year-round use.

Ta’an Kwäch’än Council and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation both used a portion of the funds to install new street lights to improve public safety in the community. Little Salmon/Carmacks has also purchased a new septic vacuum truck.

