Crystal Schick/Yukon News file A vehicle fuels up at Integra Tire gas station in Whitehorse on Jan. 24, 2019. The $1.42 million portion of federal Gas Tax Funding going towards First Nations in the territory will fund community improvements towards clean drinking water and road safety in five communities.

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

Five First Nations will be undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth a total of $1.42 million.

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

The portion of federal Gas Tax Fund going towards First Nations in the territory will fund community improvements towards clean drinking water and road safety in five communities.

In total the funding for those upgrades amounts to $1.42 million.

The $16.5 million Gas Tax Fund is collected by the Yukon government and allocated to Yukon’s eight municipalities, 14 First Nations and unincorporated communities.

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation have purchased a new water truck and sewer truck to deliver clean drinking water in Old Crow. The upgrades replace aging equipment.

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations have installed solar panels installed on the Da Ku Cultural Centre. Kwanlin Dün First Nation has also upgraded the Jackson Lake Facility with solar panels and other upgrades for year-round use.

Ta’an Kwäch’än Council and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation both used a portion of the funds to install new street lights to improve public safety in the community. Little Salmon/Carmacks has also purchased a new septic vacuum truck.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

infrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon government releases new COVID-19 rules for contact sports

Just Posted

Yukon government releases new COVID-19 rules for contact sports

Yukon Sport says it’s a relief for residents trying to plan their winter routines

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Aug. 26, 2020.

Public feedback released on changes to Yukon workplace safety, workers’ compensation acts

Participants weighed in on retirement ages, benefit payouts and which jobs are susceptible to PTSD

New Safe at Home report outlines efforts to combat homelessness in Whitehorse

Safe at Home progress report released

Yukon government releases statement conflicting with traditional territory hunting bans

Kaska nations say their bans are necessary to protect food security rights

Royalty of the Canyon mountain bike race winners crowned despite COVID changes

The self-timed event format didn’t dampen competition over the weekend event

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

Five First Nations will be undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth a total of $1.42 million.

Today’s mailbox: Time to do away with free-entry staking

Letter to the editor published Aug. 26

Changes contemplated for Two Mile Hill and Range Road intersection

Webinar will focus on possibilities for Range Road and Two Mile Hill

Internet, phone, TV disrupted in Whitehorse, Tagish, Teslin after cable cut

Some Northwestel customers in Whitehorse, Tagish and Teslin lost internet, television and… Continue reading

Program registration begins

PD day camps, guitar lessons, courses in bouldering, jam-making and more are… Continue reading

Taku River Tlingit setting up check stop on Atlin Road

Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) is setting up an information check… Continue reading

Liard First Nation declares hunting ban for non-Kaska, non-locals

Liard First Nation (LFN) has declared a hunting ban for non-Kaska and… Continue reading

Most Read