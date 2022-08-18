Yukon firefighters migrating south to repay neighbours

The territory’s wildland fire personnel are helping with wildfire response in B.C., U.S.

Hyder Bos-Jabbar, who is Yukon Wildland Fire’s safety and training project manager, left Whitehorse for Seattle, Wash., on Aug. 11 to work as a safety officer trainee. (Submitted/Yukon Wildland Fire Management)

Four Yukon fire personnel are going to help fight fires in British Columbia and the United States.

The Yukon government said in an Aug. 16 release that it has sent an air attack officer and trainee air attack officer to assist with nearby wildfires in Cranbrook, B.C., while an aircraft dispatcher has been sent to Grangeville, Idaho, and a trainee safety officer will be sent to the state of Washington.

They will be deployed for up to two weeks, depending on the needs of the receiving agency.

It’s the Yukon’s way of giving back to neighbouring agencies who helped in protecting the territory during the busy fire season in July, according to the release.

“We were grateful to receive help from our neighbours in July during a period of intense fire activity that prompted evacuation alerts and highway closures,” Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn said in the release.

“Now that fire season in the Yukon is tapering off, it is our turn to repay the favour. These deployments are a great opportunity to be good neighbours as well as gain experience for our personnel.”

In the release, Yukon Wildland Fire Management “remains ready” to assist with other assignments.

As of Aug. 16, fire information officer Haley Ritchie said Yukon’s fire agency has received no new requests for assistance from outside agencies.

More than 150 B.C. fire personnel assisted the territory earlier this summer.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters squad up as wildfires ‘rage on’ across Yukon

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com