Yukon Filmmakers Fund awards announced

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development, speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse on July 13. In an Aug. 7 statement, the Yukon government announced the latest recipients of the Yukon Filmmakers Fund.

Four local filmmakers will receive $20,000 as they continue work on their projects.

In an Aug. 7 statement, the Yukon government announced the latest recipients of the Yukon Filmmakers Fund, which has two intake periods annually.

“Now more than ever, it is important to support our film and media industry,” said Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development. “It is great to see projects moving forward and Yukoners expanding and developing their skill sets. This funding will help creative professionals pursue their vision and contribute to this industry’s growth in Yukon.”

The largest funding amount will go to Alex Robinson who will receive $7,375 for a virtual reality performance video prototype.

Teresa Earle will receive $5,625 for Yukon: A Wilder Place, a documentary focused on the secrets of the boreal winter, with Fritz Mueller also receiving $3,250 in funding for a documentary he’s working on the Norwegian vocation of “racking”.

Finally, Jack Amos will receive $3,750 for a short film he is working on that contrasts the rural Yukon lifestyle with the rest of Canada.

The next intake for the fund will be in December.

